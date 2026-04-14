Former Governor Ayodele Fayose alleged that Governor Makinde is planning to remove Olubadan Oba Rashidi Ladoja from his throne

Fayose pointed to Makinde's accusations against the Olubadan as part of a larger plot

He recounted that Governor Makinde had earlier denied any rift with Olubadan amidst ongoing tensions

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has insisted that Governor Seyi Makinde is plotting to remove the Olubadan, Oba Rahidi Adewolu Ladoja.

Legit.ng reports that Fayose said Makinde's plot to remove Olubadan involves a government query over Oba Ladoja's absence at a recent coronation.

Fayose said those in doubt of Makinde’s plot to dethrone Olubadan of Ibadan should just keep their fingers crossed and follow unfolding events.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain said the plot is still on despite the denial of any rift between Olubadan and Makinde.

He stated this in a post shared via his X handle @GovAyoFayose on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

How Makinde allegedly plans, the to dethrone Olubadan

Fayose cited the alleged plot by the Olubadan to impeach Governor Makinde and the monarch being partisan as part of the governor’s plan to dethrone Oba Ladoja.

According to Fayose, Governor Makinde is preparing the grounds for the Olubadan to be queried for being partisan.

“But now, they are accusing the Olubadan of plotting to impeach Governor Makinde. They are also releasing statements accusing the Olubadan of being partisan.

“These are parts of the orchestration by Makinde to prepare grounds for the Olubadan to be queried for being partisan.”

Nigerians react to plot to dethrone Olubadan

@seun_laurel

"Seyi Makinde and the Alaafin thing have been going on for months, and he didn’t plan to impeach the Alaafin, but it’s the Olubadan whom he respects that he wants to impeach. Aje ke lana omo ku leni, tani o mo pe Aje to ke lana lopa omo to ku leni."

@Jeskynblog

"Seyi makinde reading this inside the Supreme Court, where he is losing to Wike with a handicap of 7 already."

@eke18ng

"Please, sir, I need the kind of tracker you have on @seyimakinde. I want to be tracking my enemies like that so I can stay ahead of their games."

@DbPragmatic

"He has already released a statement indicting the Olubadan as being partisan. They even said indirectly that Olubadan is not Omoluwabi and does not give "Ọmọ Ọkọ's" (genuine) advice. Looks like Makinde has lost his mind."

@tosi_tosin

"OBA Ladoja is patiently waiting. Seyi just wants to use it to gain the attention of Akanbi, but as always, he will fail. He wants to have leverage for himself and his candidate. He will never get it."

Fayose alleges Makinde got N50bn from Tinubu’s govt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Fayose launched a fresh attack on Makinde over alleged documented funds from the federal government.

Fayose has shared documentary evidence indicating that Makinde received N50 billion from the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government.

He said the money was a special intervention fund following the January 2024 explosion in Ibadan, the state capital.

Source: Legit.ng