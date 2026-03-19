Seyi Makinde, the governor of Oyo State, has renamed the road earlier named after the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

In June 2023, Governor Makinde named the 8.3 kilometres Phase II Idi-Ape/Akobo-Olorunda Abaa road in Ibadan after a former governor of Rivers state, Wike, an event that happened before they fell apart over the leadership structure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Seyi Makinde renames the road earlier named after Nyesom Wike Photo Credit: @GovWike, @seyimakinde

Source: Facebook

However, barely three years after the honour bestowed on the minister by Governor Makinde, it was reported that the Oyo governor had stripped Wike of the honour and renamed the road after Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu Road.

Recall that Governor Makinde and Wike have recently been at loggerheads over the PDP leadership crisis. Wike is leading a faction of the PDP, while Makinde and his counterpart in Bauchi are leading another faction. The former recently emerged as the victor in a Court of Appeal judgment.

However, the report of the governor renaming the road earlier named after Wike has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Kemi Citizen faulted the governor for the move:

"Man is really petty. I thought GSM was going to be a technopolitician, but it is all in their "character"- the greed, insatiable taste, control, ego, and power. From OBJ in 2023 to the current, they never plan or will to step down from power, to their "old" self."

Beee called the governor's action childish:

"Disgraceful and childish. And this is the attitude and behaviour you wanna be a leader? You must really be leading folks without a spine. By their fruits, you shall know them. What if he refunds all the goodwill from the great leader @GovWike when the going was good? Disgusting."

íbádán claimed the governor forgot the good deed Wike had done for him:

"As you remove the value you once gave Nyesom Wike’s name, imagine if the support he once gave your career also vanished. How would that feel, Mr Governor? I’m just asking ni o, mi o mean any harm o, ólólájúló sir.”

Blessing commended Makinde:

"Seyi has just done what many Oyo State indigenes had wanted. Y name any street in Nigeria after an opportunist? He doesn't love Nigerians. He supported APC so his sins would be forgiven, not minding insecurity, hunger, and high taxes on Nigerian by APC."

Blessing Odetokun said the move was unnecessary:

"Absolutely insignificant. After all, no permanent enemy in Nigerian politics. He should assist with pedestrian bridges for the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Ogun state is fixing 3 currently. The risk of crossing is too high."

You can see the video of the moment on X here:

Source: Legit.ng