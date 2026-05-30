Videos from Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze's mother's burial in Abia state have emerged on social media

The highlight was an emotional clip showing the footballer's reaction as he paid his last respects to his mum

The moving moment has since gone viral on social media, with many consoling the Nigerian football star

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze and his family have laid the remains of his mother, Mrs. Sarah Chinyere Chukwueze, to rest in Isieke community, Umuahia, Abia State.

The solemn event was attended by Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau alongside other high-profile football figures, including NFF 1st Vice President Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu and Anambra State FA Chairman Chikelue Iloenyosi.

Videos from Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukwueze's mother's burial emerge on social media. Credit: samuelchukwueze8

Source: Instagram

A video circulating on social media from the event showed the moment Chukwueze, who had faced heavy criticism after missing a penalty during Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 semi-final clash against Morocco, broke down in tears during his mother's burial, highlighting an emotional moment for the footballer as he bid a final goodbye to his mother.

Recall that the footballer lost his mother, Sarah Chukwueze, in January 2026, after a period of illness, deepening a wave of grief.

The sad news was first made public on Thursday, January 29, by the footballer's brother, David Chukwueze, through emotional posts on Instagram.

People console Samuel Chukwueze as he breaks down in tears during his mother's burial. Credit: samuelchukwueze

Source: Getty Images

In one of the messages, David expressed how difficult it was for the family to even process the loss, writing, “Can’t even post your picture to say RIP mum."

The emotional video of Samuel Chukwueze at his mother's burial is below:

Fans console Samuel Chukwueze

The video drew widespread sympathy, with many sharing the difficulty of losing a parent as they offered condolences to the footballer and his family.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

MansurIB007 commented:

"Only those who have lost a loved one or a mother will understand that break down. Suddenly reality hits you that you can’t see this person again until day of reckoning. Stay strong chief and heal with memorable moments you had with her while she was alive."

IgwurubeC65539 said:

"I can relate death of your loved one especially your mother is very hurtful."

youngichu reacted:

"Stay strong bro. May the soul of the departed rest in perfect peace of God."

captainfecilove commented:

"This is so touching. May God protect and guide Chukwueze and his entire family for this great loss. It’s not easy to lose a caring mother like this."

Daddy_drè wrote:

"E no easy to bury mama oh! Even as a kid back in '04, i cried when mom was lowered into the grave, it dawn on me that she was never gonna wake up! Condolences to the chukwueze family."

Man__Of_Faith commented:

"Bro you won’t understand what’s like to work so hard after your parents struggled for you and then at the point when there’s already breakthrough, they die. I pray you never understand and I pray success doesn’t come too late."

daezyotah wrote:

"After mama don hustle for her children, stay enjoy, death say no.. Chai."

Actor Patrick Okoye passes away

Legit.ng also reported that the Nigerian movie industry was thrown into mourning following reports that veteran Nollywood actor Patrick Okoye, popularly known as Energy, has passed away.

The heartbreaking development was announced on Thursday morning, May 28, 2026.

According to reports, the actor, who was also a lecturer at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, died in the early hours of the day.

Source: Legit.ng