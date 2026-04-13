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Breaking: Ogun Governor Announces APC Consensus 2027 Governorship Candidate, Video Emerges
Politics

Breaking: Ogun Governor Announces APC Consensus 2027 Governorship Candidate, Video Emerges

by  Adekunle Dada
1 min read
  • Governor Dapo Abiodun named Senator Solomon Adeola as the APC consensus candidate for Ogun's 2027 gubernatorial election
  • Senator Adeola, known as Yayi, currently represents Ogun West in the National Assembly
  • The announcement was made during a stakeholders meeting on April 13, 2026

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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abeokuta, Ogun State - Governor Dapo Abiodun has announced Senator Solomon Adeola, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus governorship candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial election in Ogun State.

Abiodun made the announcement during a stakeholders meeting on Monday, April 13, 2026.

Governor Dapo Abiodun names Senator Adeola as APC's 2027 guber candidate for Ogun State
Senator Adeola emerges as APC's 2027 guber Candidate for Ogun State. Photo credit: Dapo Abiodun/Solomon Adeola Yayi
Source: UGC

Senator Adeola, popularly known as Yayi represents Ogun West in the National Assembly.

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Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Adekunle Dada avatar

Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.

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