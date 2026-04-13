Breaking: Ogun Governor Announces APC Consensus 2027 Governorship Candidate, Video Emerges
- Governor Dapo Abiodun named Senator Solomon Adeola as the APC consensus candidate for Ogun's 2027 gubernatorial election
- Senator Adeola, known as Yayi, currently represents Ogun West in the National Assembly
- The announcement was made during a stakeholders meeting on April 13, 2026
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Abeokuta, Ogun State - Governor Dapo Abiodun has announced Senator Solomon Adeola, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus governorship candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial election in Ogun State.
Abiodun made the announcement during a stakeholders meeting on Monday, April 13, 2026.
Senator Adeola, popularly known as Yayi represents Ogun West in the National Assembly.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.