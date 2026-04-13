Governor Dapo Abiodun named Senator Solomon Adeola as the APC consensus candidate for Ogun's 2027 gubernatorial election

Senator Adeola, known as Yayi, currently represents Ogun West in the National Assembly

The announcement was made during a stakeholders meeting on April 13, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Abeokuta, Ogun State - Governor Dapo Abiodun has announced Senator Solomon Adeola, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) consensus governorship candidate for the 2027 gubernatorial election in Ogun State.

Abiodun made the announcement during a stakeholders meeting on Monday, April 13, 2026.

Senator Adeola emerges as APC's 2027 guber Candidate for Ogun State. Photo credit: Dapo Abiodun/Solomon Adeola Yayi

Source: UGC

Senator Adeola, popularly known as Yayi represents Ogun West in the National Assembly.

Source: Legit.ng