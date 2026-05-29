A young Nigerian man shared his experience after gaining admission to the University of Ibadan

He shared how he struggled during his UTME, as his parents could not afford to pay for his tutorial fees

His story triggered reactions on social media, and many who saw the post congratulated the young man

A young Nigerian man, Abdulmoruf Abdulwasii, who gained admission into the University of Ibadan, shared his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) experience.

He opened up about how he struggled while trying to write his UTME due to his family background.

University of Ibadan offers law admission to boy who struggled during UTME

Source: UGC

Fresh UI student recounts UTME experience

On his LinkedIn page, Abdulmoruf Abdulwasii, who attended a public secondary school, shared how he used his feeding money to pay for UTME tutorials.

His LinkedIn post read:

"Once an Illusion, Now a Reality. I once dreamt of becoming a lawyer. But life has a way of making you forgo your dreams due to circumstances beyond your control.

"I was once a secondary school student with a lot of ambition, but honestly, I once thought it was just an illusion.

"It got to a point where the only good my mind could afford was hope. I proudly say it anywhere: I went to a public secondary school, where different kinds of people are bred.

"Let me share a scenario with you. When I was in ICA, I discovered I was just a local champion — but the spirit of excellence in me would not let me go. I had a school sister who took me to a tutorial, and from that very moment, my life has never remained the same.

"There was a time I used my lunch fee to pay for tutorial fees. My father would give me ₦200 for lunch. I would use ₦150 to pay for my lesson and starve for the rest of the day. Honestly, I lost hope. I thought it wouldn't get better anytime soon.

"When I was preparing for UTME, the tutorial fee was increased — and I couldn't afford it. But I didn't stop there. I went to one of the Masters, a Co-founder of the tutorial, and told him I wanted to work in exchange for not paying fees. I became the houseboy of the entire tutorial — the cleaner, treasurer, public relations officer, and sometimes even a tutor.

"And see where it has led today. If you are reading this and you are about to stop hoping, hold onto these words: "There is always a way." You just have to be in a good position to see where the way is.

"If you are a student who aspires to do great things, my advice is simple: **have a sieve in your brain.** Different people will give you different advice — they advise you based on their own reality. Don't let them impose their reality on you.

"Choosing to be different was never easy. But I understand it is a road fewer people walk through. After all those struggles and sacrifices — I matriculated on Wednesday, 11th of March 2026, into the first and best university in Nigeria, the University of Ibadan, where I was granted the rare opportunity to study Law."

University of Ibadan Offers Law Admission to Boy Who Struggled During UTME, His Story Trends

Source: UGC

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng