Rabiu Kwankwaso meets with Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan amid speculation about the 2027 presidential election

The meeting takes place at the Oyo State Government House, highlighting potential political alliances

Kwankwaso's candidacy signals strategic manoeuvring ahead of future electoral contests in Nigeria

Ibadan, Oyo State - The 2023 New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is currently having a closed-door meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde.

The closed-door meeting is holding at the Oyo State Government House in Ibadan, the state capital.

Rabiu Kwankwaso in closed-door meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde. Photo credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso /Seyi Makinde

It is gathered that the meeting is connected to the 2027 presidential election.

The Nigerian Tribune shared video of the moment Kwankwaso arraived at the Oyo Government House.

