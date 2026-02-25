Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Politics

Breaking: NNPP’s Kwankwaso Visits PDP Governor Amid Speculations Over 2027 Election, Video Emerges

by  Adekunle Dada
1 min read
  • Rabiu Kwankwaso meets with Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan amid speculation about the 2027 presidential election
  • The meeting takes place at the Oyo State Government House, highlighting potential political alliances
  • Kwankwaso's candidacy signals strategic manoeuvring ahead of future electoral contests in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - The 2023 New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is currently having a closed-door meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde.

The closed-door meeting is holding at the Oyo State Government House in Ibadan, the state capital.

Rabiu Kwankwaso visits Governor Seyi Makinde
Rabiu Kwankwaso in closed-door meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde. Photo credit: Rabiu Kwankwaso /Seyi Makinde
Source: Facebook

It is gathered that the meeting is connected to the 2027 presidential election.

The Nigerian Tribune shared video of the moment Kwankwaso arraived at the Oyo Government House.

Source: Legit.ng

