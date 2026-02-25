Breaking: NNPP’s Kwankwaso Visits PDP Governor Amid Speculations Over 2027 Election, Video Emerges
- Rabiu Kwankwaso meets with Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan amid speculation about the 2027 presidential election
- The meeting takes place at the Oyo State Government House, highlighting potential political alliances
- Kwankwaso's candidacy signals strategic manoeuvring ahead of future electoral contests in Nigeria
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Ibadan, Oyo State - The 2023 New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, is currently having a closed-door meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde.
The closed-door meeting is holding at the Oyo State Government House in Ibadan, the state capital.
It is gathered that the meeting is connected to the 2027 presidential election.
The Nigerian Tribune shared video of the moment Kwankwaso arraived at the Oyo Government House.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.