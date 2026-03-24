Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the FCT, has dragged Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state over the internal crisis rocking the PDP

Wike, a former governor of Rivers, tackled Makinde while speaking at the NEC meeting of the PDP faction in Abuja on Monday, March 23

Wike's comment came the day after the Oyo governor said anybody who aligned with the minister's faction in the PDP has automatically supported the second-term ambition of President Bola Tinubu

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has taken a swipe at the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, saying that the latter started a fight he cannot win, while speaking on the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party.

Wike, who was a former governor of Rivers state, made the comment while speaking at the national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP faction headed by Abdulrahman Mohammed.

Nyesom Wike tackles Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo Photo Credit: @seyimakinde, @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Court nullifies PDP convention in Ibadan

Recall that the Court of Appeal nullified the PDP national convention held on November 15 and 16, 2025, in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital. The convention produced Kabiru Turaki, a faction that Makinde supported. Stakeholders in the party have urged the Makinde and Wike factions to reconcile and ensure that the PDP does not miss the opportunity of fielding candidates in the 2027 elections.

Speaking on the party crisis on Sunday, March 22, Makinde noted that anyone supporting Wike's faction has directly endorsed the second term of President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in Abuja on Monday, March 23, Wike said that Makinde started a fight he cannot win and alleged that the Oyo governor escalated tensions within the opposition party despite not having the political leverage to succeed.

Nigerians react as Wike drags Makinde

The video of Wike's address has started generating comments from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Beee commended the minister:

"Definitely, contract with Shell and politics are 2 different things. A leader with quality foresight indeed and those who cannot take it, leave it for those with capacity like the leader @GovWike."

Nigerians react as Nyesom Wike drags Seyi Makinde Photo Credit: @GovWike, @seyimakinde

Source: Facebook

Okwabani claimed Wike cannot be the Nigerian president:

"Of course, he can run his mouth, but let me ask a genuine question: what are (is) Wike's "real intentions"? Something is triggering him, and if he is cultivating the idea for the presidency in the future, he should kill that idea."

Cornerstonaid criticised the minister:

"I don’t know why certain crops of people think they own Nigeria, and with the temerity (reckless boldness) to even come out publicly to fight each other because of Sheramwell."

JustIce claimed Wike's loyalists are in the APC:

"Keep fooling yourselves. Phillip Aduda, Fintiri, Muftwang, and Ugwuanyi are now in the APC. They are Wike's men. 17 members of the RSHA and all Rivers Senators 'defected' to the APC. If they trust Wike's PDP, why did they go to the APC?"

You can see the video of the minister on X here:

Makinde withdraws the honour bestowed on Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, and his former ally, now the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, have taken their rift to the next level.

In a new twist, Makinde renamed a popular road, which he had earlier named after the minister, a development that elicited mixed reactions.

Makinde and Wike, who worked together ahead of the 2023 general elections, have been at loggerheads over the control of the leadership of the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng