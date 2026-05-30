Governor AbdulRazaq urges President Tinubu to raise Nigeria's minimum wage to N100,000 amid economic reforms

NGF chairman cites improved state finances as justification for new wage discussions amid rising living costs

Call for wage review coincides with labor demands for better pay to combat inflation pressures on workers

Chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF) and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has called on President Bola Tinubu to initiate discussions on increasing Nigeria's minimum wage to N100,000.

AbdulRazaq made the appeal on Thursday while speaking on the impact of the administration's economic reforms, arguing that improvements in government revenues and state finances had created room for further wage adjustments.

Nigerian Gov Tells Tinubu To Increase Minimum Wage, Discloses New Amount

Source: Twitter

Kwara gov pushes for new wage review

The NGF chairman said many states were already paying workers close to N100,000 and urged the Federal Government to consider a fresh review of the national minimum wage.

"Look, minimum wage has gone up, and on the issue of minimum wage, most of the states are paying almost 100,000 naira today, and I urge Your Excellency to let's have a discussion on moving the minimum wage to a minimum of 100,000," AbdulRazaq said.

He added that state governments would require continued support from the Federal Government to implement any upward review.

"We know we'll get the normal support from you as we go ahead to implement that," he said.

Kwara gov cites gains from reforms

AbdulRazaq argued that recent economic reforms had begun to deliver positive results, pointing to improved fiscal capacity among state governments and enhanced ability to meet financial obligations.

According to him, the benefits of the reforms were becoming increasingly visible across the country.

"So the benefits are there. Look, minimum wage has gone up," he said.

The governor's proposal comes amid growing concerns over the rising cost of living and increasing calls from organised labour and workers for improved wages to cushion the impact of inflation.

His remarks are expected to renew discussions on whether the current national minimum wage should be reviewed upward as governments at both federal and state levels continue to grapple with economic challenges and workers' welfare demands.

Tinubu speaks on subsidy removal

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had said his administration's decision to remove fuel subsidy prevented Nigeria from sliding into bankruptcy and helped set the economy on a path to recovery.

The President made the remarks on Friday while hosting a delegation of state governors at the Presidential Villa to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival and the third anniversary of his administration.

Source: Legit.ng