A Nigerian lady has shared an unexpected response from a female private chef after she and her sister tried to seek her service

The lady claimed the private chef abruptly reacted in a certain way after discovering that the prospective clients were women

The chef later clarified to her about who her customers are, sparking mixed reactions on social media

A Nigerian lady has sparked reactions online after sharing an unusual experience she had while trying to book the services of a female private chef.

The lady, identified on X as @itzchristunique, narrated the incident in a post shared on May 29, 2026.

A young Nigerian lady shares unexpected reactions she received from a supposed private chef. Photo credit: @itzchristunique/X, Wirestock/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

According to her, she and her sister wanted to hire a Lagos-based private chef because they were interested in tasting her meals.

Private chef rejects female bookings

The arrangement reportedly took an unexpected turn after the private chef discovered that the prospective clients were women. In her post, the lady claimed that the chef abruptly ended their phone conversation after learning who was making the booking.

@itzchristunique wrote:

"Me and my sister decided to book this lagos private chef just to taste her food,

Immediately the lady heard that we are the one booking for her to come ,

She cut the call immediately.

Told us on WhatsApp that she serve men alone."

The post quickly gained attention on social media, attracting hundreds of comments from users who expressed surprise at the chef's alleged response.

Reactions to Lady's experience with private chef

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's post below:

@Omotunde0115 said:

"She knows what she is selling and who the target audience is....

Obviously, you are not part."

@kingwizzi_tweet said:

"You've seen for yourself that female private chef don't like cooking for their fellow female."

@Latifat_writes said:

"Lmao. I have something to add, but let me keep quiet first."

See her X post below:

Private chef of CEO shares her experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who's a private chef has gone viral on social media after sharing her work routine with netizens.

Source: Legit.ng