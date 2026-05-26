APC National Chair Discloses Why Fubara Withdrew From Gov'ship Primary
The All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, has said that the withdrawal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara from the party's governorship primary in Rivers was his personal decision. He insisted that the ruling APC followed due process throughout the exercise.
Yilwatda explained that the Rivers governor voluntarily stepped down from the governorship primary race following his completion of the APC's screening process.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng