The All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, has said that the withdrawal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara from the party's governorship primary in Rivers was his personal decision. He insisted that the ruling APC followed due process throughout the exercise.

Yilwatda explained that the Rivers governor voluntarily stepped down from the governorship primary race following his completion of the APC's screening process.

APC national chairman explains why Governor Siminalayi Fubara withdrew from the party's governorship primary Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC, @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng