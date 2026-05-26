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APC National Chair Discloses Why Fubara Withdrew From Gov'ship Primary
Politics

APC National Chair Discloses Why Fubara Withdrew From Gov'ship Primary

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, has said that the withdrawal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara from the party's governorship primary in Rivers was his personal decision. He insisted that the ruling APC followed due process throughout the exercise.

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Yilwatda explained that the Rivers governor voluntarily stepped down from the governorship primary race following his completion of the APC's screening process.

Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, the APC national chairman, has said Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers willingly withdrew from the party's governorship primary for personal reasons.
APC national chairman explains why Governor Siminalayi Fubara withdrew from the party's governorship primary Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC, @OfficialAPCNg
Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Bada Yusuf avatar

Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng

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APCRivers StatePort Harcourt
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