Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Minna, Niger State - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde paid separate visits to former military president, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), to seek his backing ahead of the 2027 election.

Atiku and Makinde visited Babangida (rtd) at his Hilltop residence in Minna, Niger State, on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

Atiku seeks IBB's backing for ADC ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @omonlakiki/Seyi Makinde

Source: UGC

Atiku held a closed-door meeting with Babangida for more than two hours and departed Minna at about 3:20pm.

Governor Makinde arrived at Babangida’s residence around 2:00pm, accompanied by a former governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

Makinde, however, stayed behind and left around 4:00 pm after spending additional time with the former military leader.

As reported by Daily Trust, sources said Atiku visited Babangida to seek his support for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The sources said Makinde visited to consult Babangida on his reported plan to join the party.

Why Atiku visited IBB in Minna

Atiku said he visited the former military president to mobilise Nigerians to register with the ADC and strengthen the party’s structures nationwide.

The 2023 PDP presidential candidate said the ADC was focused on building strong structures from the ward to the national level while mobilising and registering new members.

He said the ADC’s constitution does not recognise zoning amid growing political consultations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The former vice president stated this while speaking to newsmen after the meeting.

“We have no zoning in ADC’s constitution. In fact, the only party that has zoning clearly stated in its constitution is the PDP.”

“This is not the first time I have visited Minna. I have always come here to pay my respects. The issue of contesting in 2027 has not even arisen.”

Source: Legit.ng