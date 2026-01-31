President Bola Tinubu's chances in the 2027 general elections have been said to have been set and that the coast is clear for him, irrespective of the political uprising ahead of the poll, particularly in the southwest.

Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator, made the position while speaking in an interview on the recent outburst between Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and the former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose.

Yusuf maintained that the rift between the three political leaders would have little or no impact on the chances of the president but condemned the revelation of the N30 billion of the relieve funds that Tinubu's administration gave the Oyo government for the victims of the Ibadan explosion, but Makinde rather kept the money somewhere, away from the people.

The analyst explained that the development has shown how bad governance in Nigeria has become and how deep corruption had eaten deep into the country. In the outburst, Fayose had accused Makinde of collecting N50 billion relief fund but the governor was not telling the people the good Tinubu had done for him.

The Oyo state government denied the claim and admitted that only N30 billion was released by the Tinubu's government. It disclosed that N4 billion were used and the rest were kept in a safe place. Reacting to the outburst, Yusuf said:

"The outburst between Wike, Fayose and Makinde about Tinubu. I don't think it has any bearing on Tinubu's 2027. I expect Tinubu to have a great showing in the coming election. And I don't think any of the fracas between Wiki, Fayose, Markinde, and all other governors or ex-governors would have any bearing on his chances of being president or winning in that election.

"However, what that sort of reflects is how much governance is not taken with the sort of seriousness and importance that it deserves. It's quite unfortunate that it's coming to light that the federal government supported Oyo State following the bomb blast that happened last year, or was it two years ago? But what happened after that, the money was kept in a coffer, money that was supposed to be used to support people who lost properties.

"We heard nothing about it. Such money, such an unfortunate incident, we're not hearing anything about it, this sort of reflects on how much corruption has seeped into our systems, that that kind of money can be kept hidden, and no one is saying anything about it. But in terms of how it would affect, I don't think it has any bearing on Tinubu's chances, especially in the Southwest.

Source: Legit.ng