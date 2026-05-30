A young Nigerian lady shared her experience after gaining admission to the University of Ibadan seven years after secondary school

She shared how she struggled during his UTME and ended up writing multiple times before gaining admission

Her story triggered reactions on social media, and many who saw the post congratulated the young lady on her matriculation

A young Nigerian lady, Wasilat Adetogun, who gained admission into the University of Ibadan, shared her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) experience.

She opened up about how she wrote UTME and post-UTME multiple times before finally gaining admission.

University of Ibadan Offers Admission to Lady Who Wrote UTME 5 Times, Her Story Trends

Source: UGC

Fresh UI student recounts UTME experience

On her LinkedIn page, Wasilat Adetogun said that she planned to enter university one yeard after she finished secondary school.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"I remember telling my classmates in 2018 that I was going to wait a year after our graduation before taking the UTME. Well, one year turned into seven… and here we are. After seven years, five UTME, 3 Post-UTME...

"Today, I become a bonafide and recognized student of the Premier University, the University of Ibadan. I waited for this day for a long time, and I’m glad to see it finally unfold. And now, I’m stepping fully into a defining journey. A journey where I have been handed a script to write my own story.

"A journey where I won’t be leaving with just a degree, but also with the many beautiful things the university has to offer, because in UI, you are expected to be an all-rounder. A journey that will stretch me as part of the process.

"I ask Allah to bless this path for me. I ask Him to grant me success. I ask Him to ease this journey.

"Congratulations to you, Adetogun Wasilat Omolara. You did it. Yes, this is the beginning, and you will finish strong, Bi'idnillah. And yes, you will see Shege… but you will Shine."

University of Ibadan Offers Admission to Lady Who Wrote UTME 5 Times, Her Story Trends

Source: UGC

Reactions trail UI student's UTME experience

Akintola Faruq

Congratulations, Sister Waseelah. Welcome to the Home of Giants. You'll see shege, but you'll shine bi'idhnillāh. Bārakallāhu feekum.

Abubakar Alade Yakub

So glad to see this. Congratulations! My doc 🥳🎉 I pray that the Almighty strengthen you in your endeavors and guide your affairs. Rooting for you.

Ganiyat Oresanya

Your resilence and persistence finally paid off Well done Wasilat Adetogun I celebrate you

Jamiu Olaniyan

Congratulations . Truly delay is not a denial but a preparation for the best opportunity.

Adeneye K.Enitan

Barakallahu feeki dear. This is just the beginning

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng