Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has dropped the injured status of Jurrien Timber ahead of their UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain

The Spanish manager also shared his worries about Ben White and Noni Madueke ahead of the clash on Saturday, May 30

Gunners fans have shared their opinion as the North London club chases their first-ever Champions League title

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has confirmed that the club will be with star player Jurrien Timber when they clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final in Budapest on Saturday, May 30.

The 24-year-old sustained a Troublesome groin injury since March, missing the last 14 matches in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and UEFA Champions League.

The Netherlands international was pictured out on the own when the Gunners won the Premier League after beating Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on the final day of the league.

Mikel Arteta is discussing with Jurrien Timber during the UEFA Champions League match between Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal in Germany. Photo by: Marcel ter Bals/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

Timber to start vs PSG - Arteta

Mikel Arteta has revealed that Jurriën Timber will be in Arsenal’s starting XI against Paris Saint-Germain F.C. in the UEFA Champions League Final.

According to UK Metro, the Arsenal manager also confirmed that England international Noni Madueke is fit and available for the encounter.

Arteta added that his players are fully focused and determined to win Arsenal’s first-ever Champions League title after ending their long wait for the Premier League trophy. He said:

"The preparations are really good, focused and positive. We are here because we have earned our right to be here in a manner that we have played and performed in the competition. Tomorrow on the field, we are going to earn the right to win the trophy.

"Jurrien Timber is fit and will start the game against PSG and Noni Madueke."

Meanwhile, Ben White has been ruled out of the UEFA Champions League Final due to the knee injury he suffered against West Ham United earlier this month, per ESPN .

Cristhian Mosquera has impressed at right-back after being moved from centre-back, while Declan Rice and Martín Zubimendi have also filled in that role in recent weeks.

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions of Arsenal fans following the declaration of Timber's appearance in the UCL final. Read them below:

__20__Scott said:

"Fit enough to start does not necessarily mean he would start. But positive news for The Arsenal mentally going into the game, PSG have something to worry about."

@Wcrown87 wrote:

"I'm so sure that timber could have returned earlier, but @m8arteta purposely wanted him for this final. Timber will be back so fresh. Might play 60 minutes and come off, though."

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber is fit to face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final. Photo by: INA FASSBENDER / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

@Teye57 added:

"That man defends with his life. Kravastekhelia will have to swap the wings, but then Hincapie on the left is a monster."

@mosesmusa391 said:

"Timber back and starting? That’s a huge boost for our defence Let’s shut down PSG and bring it home tomorrow Gunners! #UCLFinal."

Arsene Wenger predicts UCL winner

Legit.ng previously reported that Arsene Wenger predicted the winner of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG.

The former manager, who spent 22 years in charge of the Gunners, is behind his team to do what he couldn't do 20 years ago against Barcelona.

Source: Legit.ng