Fresh claims have surfaced regarding what transpired during a closed-door meeting between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde, in Minna, Niger State.

The meeting, which reportedly took place at a carefully selected venue, has generated political interest amid ongoing alignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, in a post on his verified X handle, alleged that sensitive political calculations formed the core of the discussions.

“Between Atiku and Makinde, Untold Story of What Happened in Minna Yesterday,” Fayose wrote.

Alleged vice-presidential arrangement discussed

According to Fayose, the meeting considered the political realities surrounding potential alliances and ticket configurations.

He claimed that one of the issues discussed was the possibility that “Peter Obi will not accept to be Atiku's running mate and he won't also be acceptable to the North, as Atiku's successor.”

Fayose further alleged that Atiku was “70% certain of getting the ADC ticket,” having influenced the party’s stance on zoning its presidential ticket.

He added that Makinde reportedly agreed to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on the condition that he would secure the vice-presidential slot as Atiku’s running mate, subject to ratification by Atiku’s inner circle.

Financial commitment and regional strategy alleged

In the same post, Fayose claimed that Makinde offered financial backing for the party’s mobilisation efforts.

According to him, the governor pledged to provide N10 billion in two instalments as an initial contribution towards what he described as the “proper take-off of the ADC,” with further funding expected once campaigns commence.

Fayose also alleged that Makinde assured he could influence delegate votes in the South-West and leverage family ties in Rivers state to rally support in the South-South.

He posited that deploying Makinde in the South-West could help split votes in the region, thereby strengthening the ADC’s prospects in a general election.

Follow-up meeting reportedly planned

The former Ekiti governor further claimed that a follow-up meeting had been scheduled to take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, within the next two weeks.

As of the time of filing this report, neither Atiku Abubakar nor Governor Seyi Makinde had publicly responded to the allegations. There was also no official confirmation from the ADC regarding the claims, Leadership reported.

The developments are likely to intensify political debate as parties begin strategic positioning ahead of the next electoral cycle.

