NDC to ratify Peter Obi as presidential candidate for the 2027 elections amid evolving political landscape

Preparations for primaries delayed due to Eid-el-Kabir holiday logistics challenges impacting aspirants and officials

Political tensions rise as major parties gear up for intense competition in the upcoming presidential race

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced plans to ratify former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections following his emergence as the party’s sole aspirant.

The development sets the stage for a major political contest involving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the next presidential election.

Again, NDC Announces Who Will Battle Tinubu, Atiku in 2027 Presidential Election

Source: Twitter

NDC moves to affirm Peter Obi

The party disclosed that Obi’s affirmation is expected to take place during its nationwide primaries scheduled for Friday, May 29.

NDC National Chairman, Moses Cleopas, made this known in a statement issued in Abuja, explaining that the exercise would also produce governorship, National Assembly and state Assembly candidates across the country, Punch reported.

Eid holidays disrupt preparations

According to Cleopas, some preparatory activities experienced delays due to transportation difficulties caused by the Eid-el-Kabir holidays.

He noted that the unavailability of flights and movement challenges affected several aspirants and party officials who participated in the screening exercise held in the Federal Capital Territory.

“The primaries are still scheduled to be held nationwide on May 29, 2026, in keeping with the original May 28 and 29 timetable.

“However, in view of the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations and the resulting public holidays, major transportation and logistical challenges have arisen, including the non-availability of flights," he stated.

NDC warns against unauthorised involvement

The NDC chairman also stressed that no state institution or security agency was authorised to participate in the preparatory activities conducted on Thursday, May 28.

According to the statement, any action outside the approved party guidelines would be considered illegal and unauthorised.

Cleopas added that teams deployed to various states were expected to meet stakeholders, aspirants and party elders ahead of the primaries.

Results to be announced by national leadership

The party further directed that all results from across the states must be forwarded to the national headquarters for collation and official announcement.

“The respective teams will collate and process all results and forward them to the national headquarters, where the National Working Committee will announce the results,” the statement said.

Political battle ahead of 2027 intensifies

With Atiku already emerging as the ADC presidential candidate and the APC expected to back President Tinubu, Obi’s expected affirmation is likely to intensify political realignments ahead of the 2027 election cycle, Vanguard reported.

Political observers say the latest development signals the beginning of a highly competitive presidential race as parties continue consultations and mobilisation nationwide.

Atiku becomes ADC presidential candidate

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has emerged as the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) after winning the party’s primary election ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The result officially positions Atiku for a major political showdown with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other opposition figures, including Peter Obi, in the race for Nigeria’s highest office.

Source: Legit.ng