The United States and Iran have reportedly agreed to a preliminary 60-day ceasefire proposal, opening the door to wider peace talks

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) is said to cover key issues such as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear programme, and sanctions relief

While awaiting President Donald Trump’s final approval, the deal could mark a turning point in efforts to end the war

The United States and Iran have reportedly reached a preliminary memorandum of understanding (MOU) to extend the ceasefire for 60 days and begin negotiations aimed at permanently ending the war.

While the framework awaits President Donald Trump’s final approval, neither Washington nor Tehran has officially commented, leaving regional tensions simmering.

US and Iran extend ceasefire as negotiations continue for a permanent peace deal. Photo credit: Foad Ashtari/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ceasefire extension

According to US officials who spoke to Al Jazeera, the MOU is designed to halt hostilities for 60 days. This pause will provide space for negotiations on critical issues, including nuclear enrichment and sanctions relief.

Strait of Hormuz

One of the most contentious points in the talks is the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway through which 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas passes. The proposed agreement states that shipping will be “unrestricted,” with Iran given 30 days to remove mines. The US naval blockade on Iranian ports will be lifted proportionally as commercial shipping resumes. Iran’s previous attempts to impose tolls on vessels have been rejected under international maritime law.

Iran’s nuclear programme

The MOU reportedly includes Iran’s commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons. Talks will focus on Iran’s uranium enrichment programme, particularly its stockpile of 440kg enriched to 60 percent. While Iran insists its nuclear activities are civilian, Western nations argue the enrichment level far exceeds civilian needs.

Tehran has previously offered to “downblend” uranium to 3.67 percent, the limit set under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which Trump withdrew from during his first term.

Sanctions and aid

The agreement is expected to include mechanisms for humanitarian aid and discussions on sanctions relief. Billions of dollars of Iranian assets remain frozen abroad, a situation worsened after Trump’s withdrawal from the JCPOA.

Sanctions relief could ease Iran’s economic struggles and open the door to renewed oil sales.

Lebanon conflict

Reports suggest the MOU will also address Israel’s war in Lebanon, where more than 3,000 people have been killed since March.

Israel claims to be targeting Hezbollah strongholds, but civilian casualties remain high. Despite Trump’s announcement of a ceasefire extension on April 16, Israeli strikes have continued.

Diplomatic mediation

Pakistan has played a central role in mediation, with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar set to meet US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, DC. Iranian officials have also travelled to Qatar for talks.

Despite these efforts, violence has escalated, with US forces striking Iranian drones and infrastructure, and Iran continuing attacks on US assets in the Gulf.

If finalised, the MOU will serve as a temporary truce while negotiations tackle deeper issues, including Iran’s regional alliances with Hezbollah, the Houthis, and armed groups in Iraq and Syria. The outcome of these talks could reshape Middle Eastern geopolitics and global energy markets.

Iran nuclear enrichment talks progress as both sides debate uranium stockpile disposal. Photo credit: SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US launches fresh strikes on Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that Fresh military strikes by the United States have hit southern Iran, with Washington saying the operation targeted missile facilities and vessels allegedly preparing to deploy naval mines near the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command described the attacks as defensive measures aimed at protecting American personnel in the region. Officials said the action was taken during an already fragile ceasefire involving the United States and Iran.

Source: Legit.ng