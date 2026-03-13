Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has cautioned APC leaders against premature celebration of party defections ahead of the 2027 elections

INRI Church leader, Primate Ayodele, warned that defectors may harm the APC as they pursue separate agendas

The 2027 election outcomes would not hinge on defections, according to Primate Ayodele's predictions

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Oke Afa, Lagos, has warned the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) not to celebrate defections to the party just yet.

In a statement released on Friday, March 13, and signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele said that the defectors themselves could end up destroying the ruling party 'because they pursue separate agendas.'

Primate Elijah Ayodele, head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Lagos, cautions APC leaders against celebrating defections ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @primate_ayodele

Source: Twitter

Ayodele warns APC over defections

The cleric described those who switch parties as a “waste of time” and argued that their actions prove they cannot strengthen their new party. He cautioned the APC leadership to wait until after the election, as many lessons are yet to be learned.

He said:

“Many people decamping to the APC are just wasting their time; it just shows they are not capable of making their party better. They are the ones who will cause problems in the party. The APC shouldn’t rejoice till after the election because the presidential election will teach a lot of lessons.”

Ayodele warns defections won’t decide 2027 election

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele warned that some decampees to the ruling APC will fail in their states, stressing that the election will not be decided by the number of defections.

He said:

“Some of the decampees will fail in their states, lessons will be learnt because it is not going to be a usual thing. The 2027 election would not be won by the number of decampees”

Ayodele predicts 2027 ticket upset

Meanwhile, Primate Ayodele said a Goodluck Jonathan-Rabiu Kwankwaso ticket could unsettle President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC.

The recent rise of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the platform adopted by opposition leaders to challenge President Tinubu’s re-election bid has reshaped the country’s political landscape.

Some key figures in the opposition coalition include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai; former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi; former Senate President David Mark; one-time media aide to the late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie; the federal lawmaker representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) senatorial district, Ireti Kingibe; and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola, among others.

With the ADC reportedly wooing Kwankwaso and possibly securing his defection, a united opposition alliance against the APC and Tinubu could prove decisive in the 2027 election.

Primate Ayodele said that if such a ticket materialises, the country may witness a change in leadership.

Speaking in a video posted on his church’s official Facebook page, he said:

"I am seeing the Jonathan and Kwankwaso ticket. That will step Atiku down. Let us wait and see. If Kwankwaso should go to ADC, it is going to be Jonathan, Kwankwaso on that ticket, and it is going to give APC, Tinubu a very tough time. It is not going to be an easy election, because these people will have foreign boost, foreign support."

Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, is widely known for his frequent prophecies. Photo credit: Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Read more Primate Ayodele prophecies:

Ayodele releases prophecy on Obi's aspirations

Legit.ng earlier reported that Primate Ayodele had stated that former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, stands no chance of winning the 2027 presidential election.

The cleric explained that the chances of Obi becoming the president of Nigeria in 2027 are very slim and spoke about the umbrella movement of his staunch supporters.

Source: Legit.ng