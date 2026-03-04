Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has predicted that a Goodluck Jonathan-Rabiu Kwankwaso ticket could disrupt Tinubu's 2027 election plans

A major opposition coalition emerged in 2025, including heavyweights like Atiku Abubakar, Nasir El-Rufai, and Peter Obi

Mallam Kwankwaso's possible defection to the ADC may unify opposition against the APC in the upcoming election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of Lagos-based INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has said a Goodluck Jonathan–Rabiu Kwankwaso ticket could unsettle President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng reports that the recent rise of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the platform adopted by opposition leaders to challenge President Tinubu’s re-election bid has reshaped the country’s political landscape.

Primate Ayodele predicts a Goodluck Jonathan–Rabiu Kwankwaso presidential ticket could shake up the 2027 elections and challenge President Bola Tinubu’s APC. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Ayodele predicts Jonathan–Kwankwaso 2027 ticket

Some key figures in the opposition coalition include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai; former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi; former Senate President David Mark; one-time media aide to the late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie; the federal lawmaker representing the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) senatorial district, Ireti Kingibe; and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola, among others.

Prophecy signals tough 2027 election battle

With the ADC reportedly wooing Kwankwaso and possibly securing his defection, a united opposition alliance against the APC and Tinubu could prove decisive in the 2027 election.

Primate Ayodele said that if such a ticket materialises, the country may witness a change in leadership.

Speaking in a video posted on his church’s official Facebook page on Tuesday, March 3, he said:

“I am seeing Jonathan and Kwankwaso ticket. That will step Atiku down. Let us wait and see.

"If Kwankwaso should go to ADC, it is going to be Jonathan, Kwankwaso on that ticket, and it is going to give APC, Tinubu a very tough time. It is not going to be an easy election, because these people will have foreign boost, foreign support.”

He added:

"ADC will have lots of crises."

Legit.ng reports that Primate Ayodele has a long track record of prophecies. These include predicting coups in African countries; warning of increases in Nigeria’s Value Added Tax (VAT) and stamp duty; allegedly foreseeing the litigations involving the country’s former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele; and anticipating the economic hardships experienced under the Tinubu administration, among several others.

Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, is widely known for his frequent prophecies. Photo credit: Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele

