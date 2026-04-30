A medical student has revealed that his Canadian study visa application was unsuccessful after he had declined his admission to study at the University of Lagos (UNILAG)

According to the young Nigerian man, his Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) was already invalid at the time

Presently, he is a third year medicine and surgery student in an institution he described as one of the best medical schools in Nigeria

A 300 level medicine and surgery student, known on TikTok as @_f.oye, has recounted the unfortunate period during which his Canada student visa application was denied at the Canadian Embassy.

The student noted that he was denied the visa after declining his University of Lagos (UNILAG) admission, and his JAMB was invalid at the time.

A medicine and surgery student says his Canadian study visa application was previously rejected. Photo Credit: @_f.oye

Source: TikTok

Moving on from the disappointing episode in his life, the medical student expressed joy that he is studying at one of the best medical schools in the country.

The young man wrote on TikTok:

"I remember when I got denied student visa from Canadian Embassy after I declined my admission in UNILAG.

"My JAMB was already invalid and I had to wait. But now I'm currently a 300 level medicine and surgery student in one of the best medical schools in Nigeria."

In the comment section, he admitted that:

"I still feel teary remembering how I cried when I got the mail."

A 300 level student reveals that the Canadian Embassy rejected his study visa application. Photo Credit: @_f.oye

Source: TikTok

See his TikTok post below:

Canadian visa rejection: Student's experience elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the student's Canada visa disappointment below:

Rose🫧mary🌸 said:

"God will never leave his people."

Sochi Egwuh said:

"I’m so proud of you."

Ms.S🩷 said:

"I am supposed to do my Uni in Uk this september as i’ve been planning this for so many years but I'm resuming at Babcock this September 😔🙏. Sometimes it may seem like everything is working against us, but actually God has better plans for us!❤️(I believe)."

Sejiro said:

"You spoke about it nonchalantly, I knew you were hiding how much it hurts, I ca only say I’m so sorry you had to face that. Congratulations, big brother❤️🎉. Greater heightsssss."

casual bennie said:

"I understand you well. My visa was also denied earlier this year but no problem God has better plan. This September, I will be going to Babcock or Caleb."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Canada had denied a Nigerian man's student visa application after finding N100 million as his proof of funds.

7 reasons for Canadian visa rejection

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported seven reasons your Canadian visa application was rejected.

Canada is a choice location for immigrants, students, and tourists, and according to the Vanguard, the Canadian immigration officers are always out to ensure that only genuinely qualified applications get approved. Recall that Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, and other top military officials had their Canadian visa applications denied.

One of the reasons is proof of funds. The immigration officers must ensure that they only approve the visas of those who are financially capable of supporting their trip or relocation to Canada. If you have a job, it needs to be clearly stated and legal. Your cash inflow and outflow can be a good indication of your financial standing because no country wants to become a refuge for broke fellows.

Source: Legit.ng