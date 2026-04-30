A beautiful bride was swept off her feet by her husband's unexpected gesture as they tied the knot

Instead of bringing the 20 cows her family had requested, the man went the extra mile and presented 35 cows to his wife's people

A heartwarming video capturing the special moment quickly went viral and garnered many comments from netizens

A newly married lady was overwhelmed after her husband delivered more than the cows her relatives had asked for during their wedding ceremony.

The gesture took place as the couple formalised their union and was recorded in a video that attracted attention online.

Bride reacts as groom presents 35 cows to her family. Photo credit: @Shuga/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man presents 35 cows for bride

The bride, who used the handle @Shuga on TikTok, posted footage that showed the cows.

She explained that her family had originally expected 20 cows as part of the traditional marriage rites.

Her husband, however, decided that the initial amount did not reflect her value and chose to provide more cows to her relatives.

He had arranged for about 35 cows, way more than what had been planned and discussed, which left the bride deeply touched.

"When your family asked for 20 cows then your man says my woman is sweet to be taken on 20 cows he actually got 35 cows," she said.

The video displayed the cows that were brought for the occasion.

Bride breaks her silence after groom presents 35 cows to her family. Photo credit: @Shuga/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as groom presents 25 cows

After the clip was shared on TikTok, it went viral as several people reacted to the husband’s generosity.

People commented on the display of commitment and the way the groom had chosen to honour tradition while also exceeding expectations.

@user3381426031687 said:

"Mine brought only 4 but he keeps reminding me how he brought cows to our home."

@Itazya sumayah said:

"Imagine mine bought 5hens and tomatoes and onions. I think its Al. guys."

@swabikeita12 said:

"U pipo really ask for cows wow my brother is never getting married cows are expensive."

@Woman King said:

"One girl happy, all girls happy congratulations baby girl you made your parents proud."

@Christabella added:

"I manifest healthy relationship for me and a caring loving partner for me and a good father for my children."

@RASHCLARA added:

"Social media will let u think your husband who brought 2 cows is not a man enough. This may be someone’s cows passing by at that moment. Congratulations Maa."

@mwende said:

"I know the way my dad is crazy with money he can prefer money more than a thousand time."

@officialglory added:

"In our traditions you are not allowed to go beyond the bride price stated it’s better to bring less than more, they believe it’s disrespectful and may be you’re doing it as manipulation to girls parents."

See the post below:

Groom presents gifts to his bride

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a thoughtful Nigerian groom did not hesitate to put a smile on his beautiful bride's face on their wedding day.

In a video, the bride who was having her makeup session unboxed the gift to reveal a luxurious juicer for homemade drinks.

Source: Legit.ng