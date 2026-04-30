University of Ibadan student bags first class in nursingm shares experience

University of Ibadan Student Celebrates as She Bags First Class in Nursing, Shares Experience
- A graduate of the University of Ibadan shared professional photos to celebrate her induction into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria
- She revealed that the journey to becoming a nurse involved significant financial commitment and many sacrifices
- The young lady graduated with first-class honours and earned multiple professional certifications alongside her degree
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A young Nigerian lady, Okoduwa F. O., has celebrated her official induction into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria after graduating from the University of Ibadan.
The nurse, who shared the news on her X handle, @ehinoriaa, displayed professional photos to mark the milestone.
She revealed that she graduated with first-class honours and earned several certifications, including RN, RM, and CFP.
A journey of sacrifice
In her post, the new inductee opened up about the emotional and financial cost of her education. She noted that the achievement was a result of endurance and the support of her family.
Okoduwa F. O. wrote: "I did a thing yesterday. Got inducted into Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria. This took lots of tears, endurance, sacrifice and financial commitment. Grateful to God and my sweet parents. Jah really did this one."
Gratitude to peers
The UI graduate did not celebrate alone, as she acknowledged the colleagues who journeyed through the rigorous medical program with her.
She added:
"Did Nursing school with some amazing, amazing humans."
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nurse's post below:
realria001 said:
"Congratulations to you!"
Just_Torpeh said:
"Congratulations ma’am"
henry_oluokun said:
"Congratulations"
NscDestiny said:
"Congrats"
LASU BGS shares admission experience
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.
In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is an award-winning Reuters-certified journalist with 5+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. She has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng