University of Ibadan student bags first class in nursingm shares experience

A graduate of the University of Ibadan shared professional photos to celebrate her induction into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria

She revealed that the journey to becoming a nurse involved significant financial commitment and many sacrifices

The young lady graduated with first-class honours and earned multiple professional certifications alongside her degree

A young Nigerian lady, Okoduwa F. O., has celebrated her official induction into the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria after graduating from the University of Ibadan.

The nurse, who shared the news on her X handle, @ehinoriaa, displayed professional photos to mark the milestone.

A nursing student shared her experience as she graduated from the university with a first class. Photo: @ehinoriaa

Source: Twitter

She revealed that she graduated with first-class honours and earned several certifications, including RN, RM, and CFP.

A journey of sacrifice

In her post, the new inductee opened up about the emotional and financial cost of her education. She noted that the achievement was a result of endurance and the support of her family.

Okoduwa F. O. wrote: "I did a thing yesterday. Got inducted into Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria. This took lots of tears, endurance, sacrifice and financial commitment. Grateful to God and my sweet parents. Jah really did this one."

Gratitude to peers

The UI graduate did not celebrate alone, as she acknowledged the colleagues who journeyed through the rigorous medical program with her.

She added:

"Did Nursing school with some amazing, amazing humans."

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the nurse's post below:

realria001 said:

"Congratulations to you!"

Just_Torpeh said:

"Congratulations ma’am"

henry_oluokun said:

"Congratulations"

NscDestiny said:

"Congrats"

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng