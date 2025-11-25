Insecurity: Primate Ayodele Tells Tinubu Who to Immediately Arrest
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters in Nigeria and Africa.
Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, has called on President Bola Tinubu to work on arresting politicians who allegedly finance terrorism; otherwise, insecurity challenge would not end in Nigeria.
In a statement on Tuesday morning, November 25, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and sent to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele stated that all efforts to curb insecurity will be wasted if the financiers are not immediately arrested and dealt with.
The cleric said the politicians allegedly backing terrorists with funds are the major cause of insecurity in Nigeria. Till they are identified, not too much success will be recorded about insecurity, he noted.
Primate Ayodele said:
“If the government doesn’t arrest those financing terrorism, we are not yet serious; it will not end. There are governors, top senators, and former governors in this category, and they should be arrested. If we don’t do it, it means we are not willing to make it end. Even with America’s support, if we don’t identify these people and arrest them, it will be a wasted effort. “
'Approve state police,' Ayodele to Tinubu
Furthermore, the preachere advised the president to approve the creation of state, federal and regional police. He also suggested bringing down bushes across the nation because, according to him, they aid terrorists by giving shelter.
His words:
“President Tinubu should approve the creation of state police, federal police and regional police; it will help to cushion the effect of insecurity in the country. Security agencies should rise up and focus more on security and the economy now. They need to take efforts to bring down bushes across Nigeria because that’s where they are hiding.”
Sani bemoans lingering terrorism menace
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna, blamed corruption for Nigeria's years-long battle with terrorism and banditry.
Rampant attacks and killings: Former Abia gov Kalu spits fire, mentions 'people' sponsoring terrorists
Sani stated that terrorists are “afraid” of attacking targets in neighbouring countries like Niger, Chad, and Cameroon, but the same cannot be said of Nigeria.
According to the ex-federal lawmaker, Nigeria’s defence and security apparatuses, in the past, did not dedicate themselves to the service.
