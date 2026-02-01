Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has delayed his defection to ADC due to uncertainties regarding Peter Obi’s presidential ticket

Kano, Kano State - Rabiu Kwankwaso, national leader of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), is delaying his reported defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) months after engaging with the party leaders due to a lack of assurance that former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, will secure the party’s presidential ticket.

As reported on Sunday, February 1, by The Punch, “highly credible sources” within the Kwankwasiya Movement and the ADC disclosed that Kwankwaso’s defection ahead of the 2027 elections was largely dependent on the arrangement.

2027 election: Kwankwaso may join ADC

Legit.ng had reported how former President Olusegun Obasanjo reportedly proposed a Peter Obi–Rabiu Kwankwaso alliance ahead of the 2027 elections.

Obi and Kwankwaso were the presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and the NNPP, respectively, in the 2023 election. While Obi came third, Kwankwaso emerged fourth.

Obi is presently a member of the ADC, a party he officially joined in December 2025.

The proposed alliance between Obi and Kwankwaso has already reached an advanced stage. Sources indicate that both Obi and Kwankwaso have jointly set up a committee to actualise the joint ticket under the ADC.

Recall that Obasanjo openly campaigned for Obi in 2023, mobilising support for him nationwide against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, now President Bola Tinubu.

According to an ADC official, Obasanjo not only approved Obi’s defection to the party but also encouraged him to work with Kwankwaso.

Although Kwankwaso has yet to join the ADC, the proposed alliance with Obi has already begun, reportedly initiated by Obasanjo. A top ADC source also revealed that the former president has been connecting Obi with northern power brokers to ensure the alliance's success.

Similarly, a leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement confirmed Obasanjo’s involvement in the proposed alliance, revealing that the former president had initiated the idea.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

“The former president is involved. In fact, he mooted the idea, and we are happy to be on track."

ADC: Kwankwaso delays move over Obi

In its fresh report, The Punch said an insider in the Kwankwaso camp explained that some northern leaders specifically warned Kwankwaso not to defect until there was an assurance that Obi would receive the presidential ticket.

The source said:

“Many things are playing out, and some northern leaders and Obasanjo are advising RMK (Kwankwaso) on his defection. As it is, it seems Kwankwaso is the bargaining strength for Peter Obi to get the presidential ticket in the ADC, and the card must be carefully played.

“Currently, ADC leaders are mounting pressure on RMK to join the party. Of course, he is interested, but we don’t want to play into the hands of some people rooting for Atiku’s presidency who have almost taken over the party.”

The Kwankwaso loyalist added:

“RMK (referring to Kwankwaso) is still consulting, and until those consultations are concluded, nothing serious will happen. As it stands, Kwankwaso is Obi’s only strong bargaining chip for the ADC presidential ticket. Notwithstanding, politics is dynamic. A day is too long in the political arena.”

Who is Rabiu Kwankwaso of NNPP?

Kwankwaso, the 69-year-old politician aiming to be Nigeria's next president or vice-president, is rarely seen without his red cap. It is a symbol of his ambition and his achievements - he is a former defence minister, former senator and served two-terms as governor of Kano, one of Nigeria's most populous states.

The hats are also worn by his supporters in Kano who are part of his Kwankwasiyya movement, which translates from Hausa as the "Red Cap Revolution".

This loyal political fan club has even followed him as he has switched parties - in particular, his move in 2013 from the then-governing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, the current ruling party.

Over his career, he has bounced between about five parties, now leading NNPP, a party struggling for national recognition.

ADC chieftain favours Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that an ADC chieftain, Sylvester Edet Okon, claimed that Obi will clinch the ADC presidential ticket for the 2027 election.

Okon urged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to step down for Obi, citing the turn of the presidency for the South.

