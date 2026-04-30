Robbers stole a monstrance containing the Blessed Sacrament from St. Mulumba Parish in Owerri, Imo State

Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri calls for a one-week prayer of reparation following the robbery

The incident occurred during rainfall, allowing intruders to access the chapel through the ceiling

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Owerri, Imo State - Robbers stole a monstrance containing the Blessed Sacrament during a break-in at St. Mulumba Parish, Wetheral Road, Owerri, Imo State.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Owerri raised the alarm of the robbery attack on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Robbers raid Catholic church in Owerri, Imo State.

Source: Getty Images

The Archdiocesan Chancellor/Secretary, Rev. Fr. Patrick C. Mbarah, described the incident as a desecration of the chapel.

Mbarah directed members to observe a one-week prayer of reparation.

As reported by The Punch, he made this known in a letter addressed to priests, religious, and the laity of the Owerri Archdiocese.

The Rev. Fr said the robbers took advantage of the rain in the early hours of Wednesday, April 29, 2026, to carry out the act.

According to Mbarah, the robbers opened parts of the roof, gained access to the Chapel of Adoration through the ceiling, and made away with the monstrance containing the Blessed Sacrament.

The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Most Rev. Lucius Ugorji, has directed members of St. Mulumba Parish to observe a one-week prayer of reparation.

“As reported by the Parish Priest, Rev. Fr. Raymond Madu, unknown persons opened parts of the roof, gained access through the ceiling, and made away with the monstrance containing the Blessed Sacrament.

“It is alleged that this incident occurred during rainfall in the early hours of Wednesday, April 29, 2026. Following this act of irreverence, the Archbishop, His Grace, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, hereby directs all parishioners of St. Mulumba Parish, Owerri, to observe a one-week prayer of reparation from Friday, May 1 to Friday, May 8, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily."

Robbers desecrate St. Mulumba Parish, steal Sacred Monstrance

Source: Original

Catholic Priest bars worshipers from Holy Communion

Recall that Worshippers of a Roman Catholic parish in Anambra state yet to collect their PVCs, have been barred from collecting holy communion.

Rev. Fr. Okonkwo, who heads the church, says it is a sin for citizens not to perform their civic duties.

He stated that God will not come down from heaven to elect a good leader for them if they fail to allow God to use them as a vessel.

Bandits attack, set fire on church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that terrorists attacked Agwara Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, killing one person and leaving a trail of destruction.

The police command in Niger confirmed that suspected armed bandits set ablaze a police station and part of a church in Agwara community in the early hours of Sunday, February 1, 2026.

For years, members of criminal gangs - known locally as bandits - have carried out killings and kidnappings for ransom, mainly targeting innocent Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng