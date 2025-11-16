The opposition coalition formally adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027

Presidential hopeful Peter Obi publicly reaffirmed his support for the adoption of the ADC as the unified platform for the 2027 general elections

In a video, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele declared that Obi would fail in his bid to become Nigeria's president in 2027

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, stands no chance of winning the 2027 presidential election.

In a video seen by Legit.ng on Sunday, November 16, Primate Ayodele explained that the chances of Obi becoming the president of Nigeria in 2027 are very slim.

Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele assesses the possibility of Peter Obi becoming Nigeria's president in the 2027 election. Photo credits: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Ayodele predicts failure of Obi's bid

The outspoken cleric also predicted the dearth of Obidients, the umbrella movement of Obi's staunch supporters.

Primate Ayodele said:

“The so-called Obidients of Obi, I see that they will crash. There won’t be nothing (sic) like Obidients. And Obidients would begin to expose themselves. There are some fraudulent things in Obidients. Honesty, Obi will not be president of Nigeria. And that Obidients too, they are joking. Because the Obidients, they have entered one way.”

The November 14 video can be watched here in full.

Legit.ng reports that Primate Ayodele's comment comes one month after media entrepreneur Dele Momodu said Obi cannot defeat President Bola Tinubu.

Momodu urged opposition parties to unite and play what he described as the “ethnic and religious cards” if they hope to challenge President Tinubu in the 2027 poll.

According to Momodu, the ruling APC has consolidated its grip on power, with both the executive and legislative arms now allegedly firmly under its control.

Momodu says the beleaguered opposition must unite and play what he termed “ethnic and religious cards” if it hopes to wrest power from Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 election. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain argued that no southern candidate, including Labour Party’s Obi or former President Goodluck Jonathan, can pose a serious challenge to Tinubu in 2027 if they contest independently.

Read more on the planned 2027 general election in Nigeria:

Ayodele sends warning to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ayodele claimed that the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, lacks what it takes to convincingly give the party victory in the 2027 election.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and made available to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele claimed that the aura of victory around Prof. Yilwatda is tricky.

The preacher stated that except there is a very strong committee to support the new APC leader, Professor Yilwatda would not be able to steer the party to victory in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng