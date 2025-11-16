2027 Election: Primate Ayodele Releases Prophecy on Obidients, Dashes Peter Obi's Presidential Hopes
- The opposition coalition formally adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027
- Presidential hopeful Peter Obi publicly reaffirmed his support for the adoption of the ADC as the unified platform for the 2027 general elections
- In a video, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele declared that Obi would fail in his bid to become Nigeria's president in 2027
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Oke Afa, Lagos state - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said former Anambra state governor, Peter Obi, stands no chance of winning the 2027 presidential election.
In a video seen by Legit.ng on Sunday, November 16, Primate Ayodele explained that the chances of Obi becoming the president of Nigeria in 2027 are very slim.
Ayodele predicts failure of Obi's bid
The outspoken cleric also predicted the dearth of Obidients, the umbrella movement of Obi's staunch supporters.
Primate Ayodele said:
“The so-called Obidients of Obi, I see that they will crash. There won’t be nothing (sic) like Obidients. And Obidients would begin to expose themselves. There are some fraudulent things in Obidients. Honesty, Obi will not be president of Nigeria. And that Obidients too, they are joking. Because the Obidients, they have entered one way.”
The November 14 video can be watched here in full.
Legit.ng reports that Primate Ayodele's comment comes one month after media entrepreneur Dele Momodu said Obi cannot defeat President Bola Tinubu.
Momodu urged opposition parties to unite and play what he described as the “ethnic and religious cards” if they hope to challenge President Tinubu in the 2027 poll.
According to Momodu, the ruling APC has consolidated its grip on power, with both the executive and legislative arms now allegedly firmly under its control.
The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain argued that no southern candidate, including Labour Party’s Obi or former President Goodluck Jonathan, can pose a serious challenge to Tinubu in 2027 if they contest independently.
Read more on the planned 2027 general election in Nigeria:
- 2027 presidential election: Rotimi Amaechi speaks on who ADC coalition leaders will support
- Atiku should rest, says VeryDarkMan’s lawyer in viral 2027 election post
- 2027 ADC coalition: "The real issue," PDP chieftain shares actual reason Atiku resigned from partyAyodele warns APC over new chairman
- Presidential aide reacts as SDP expels, banishes El-Rufai for 30 years
Ayodele sends warning to APC
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ayodele claimed that the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, lacks what it takes to convincingly give the party victory in the 2027 election.
In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and made available to Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele claimed that the aura of victory around Prof. Yilwatda is tricky.
The preacher stated that except there is a very strong committee to support the new APC leader, Professor Yilwatda would not be able to steer the party to victory in 2027.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.