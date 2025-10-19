Primate Elijah Ayodele has issued a prophetic warning to Senator Ned Nwoko, urging him to reconsider any governorship ambitions

The cleric declared, “It’s not yet his time,” as tensions reportedly simmer between Nwoko and his wife, Regina Daniels

Ayodele also predicted that several lawmakers may lose their seats in the 2027 elections, signalling major political shifts ahead

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has issued a pointed warning to Senator Ned Nwoko of Delta State, cautioning him against pursuing a governorship ambition.

The prophecy has surfaced at a time when reports of a rift between Nwoko and his wife, actress Regina Daniels, continue to circulate.

Ned Nwoko governorship bid “not yet his time,” says Primate Ayodele

In a recent prophetic declaration, Primate Ayodele advised Senator Nwoko to reconsider any plans to contest for the governorship of Delta State.

According to Guardian Newspaper, the cleric stated unequivocally, “It’s not yet his time,” suggesting that the political climate may not favour such a move at present.

Ayodele’s warning has added a spiritual dimension to the political discourse surrounding Nwoko, who currently serves as a senator.

The timing of its resurfacing, coinciding with alleged tensions in Nwoko’s personal life, has sparked renewed public interest in both his political and domestic affairs.

2027 Elections: Senators and Reps may not return

Beyond his caution to Nwoko, Primate Ayodele also issued a broader prediction concerning Nigeria’s political landscape. He forecasted that several current members of the Senate and House of Representatives may not retain their seats in the 2027 general elections.

The cleric did not specify names but indicated that significant shifts could occur within the legislative arm of government.

Ayodele’s prophecies have long been a subject of national attention, often stirring debate across political and religious circles. His statements are expected to fuel further speculation as the country inches closer to another election cycle.

Who is Ned Nwoko?

Prince Chinedu Munir Nwoko, popularly known as Ned Nwoko, is a Nigerian lawyer, philanthropist, and politician born on December 21, 1960, into the royal Nwoko family in Idumuje-Ugboko, Delta State.

Educated in Nigeria and the UK, he earned a degree in Law and History from Keele University and an LLM from King's College London. After practicing law in England, founding one of the largest black-owned firms, he returned to Nigeria in 1998.

Elected to the House of Representatives (1999–2003) for Aniocha/Oshimili, he later won the Delta North Senate seat in 2023 under the PDP, resigning in January 2025 to join the APC.

A vocal advocate for fiscal reforms like London & Paris Club refunds, Nwoko champions malaria eradication in Africa, hoisting Nigeria's flag at Antarctica's South Pole in 2020. He founded a Mount Ned Nwoko tourism site. Married to many wives, including actress Regina Daniels, he has dozens of children and an estimated net worth of $1.4 billion.

