Hon. Joshua Chinedu Obika defects from Labour Party to ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) amid internal crises

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas reads defection letter during House plenary on Wednesdsay, March 11, 2026

Nigerians react to Obika's move, highlighting voter trust and political dynamics

FCT, Abuja - Hon. Joshua Chinedu Obika has officially defected from Labour Party to the ruling All Progressoves Congress (APC) the APC today.

The lawmaker is a member representing AMAC/BWARI Federal Constituency, FCT, at the House of Representatives.

The Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas, read the defection letter during plenary on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

Obika, in his defection letter said he decided to leave the labour Party following the intercrisis rockig the party and various leadership factions.

He cited the absence of Labour Party candidates by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chairmanship and councilor elections.

Nigerians react as Labour Pary lawmaker defects to APC

The real losers here are the voters who trusted a platform and a promise during the election..

This man that we laboured for,he was coming to meet us we never had anything to do with him and the senator but only working for PETER OBI,let's watch and see.

He only followed in Peter Obi’s footsteps—use and dump . The difference is that he didn’t abandon any party; he simply realized that the person they believed they were following lacks direction.

This man won the election on the Obi wave. He was a struggling man politically,most people who voted didn’t even know him.

Politics in Nigeria is always full of surprises. One minute you’re in one party, the next minute you’re in another. At the end of the day, what truly matters is whether the move will bring real development and better representation to the people of AMAC/Bwari. Time will tell.

Another notable shift in Nigeria’s political landscape as Joshua Chinedu Obika moves from the Labour Party to the All Progressives Congress.

They won't still give him their ticket.

This party is going empty o God abeg

2027 election Nigeria will go back to two party system APC vs ADC.

He forgot to follow Peter Obi to the ADC.

Used and Dump. Even their presidential candidate used and dumped them.

