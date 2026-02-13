Abia State deputy governor Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu denies threatening President Tinubu over IPOB leader's detention and upcoming elections

Umuahia - Abia State Deputy Governor, Engr. Ikechukwu Emetu said he never threatened President Bola Tinubu over the detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and the 2027 general elections.

Emetu said the viral statement titled “2027: Abia State Govt Will Teach Tinubu A Bitter Lesson Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Detention — Deputy Governor Emetu,” is fabricated and a deliberate misrepresentation.

The deputy governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Chukwudi Mba, made this known in a statement issued on Friday, February 13, 2026.

As reported by Vanguard, Mba said the language used in the statement does not reflect the deputy governor’s character, temperament, or leadership style.

“The report in question is entirely false, lacks verifiable context, and fails to provide essential media attributes such as the date, venue, or occasion where such remarks were allegedly made. No official event, interview, press briefing, or public engagement exists where the Deputy Governor issued the quoted statements.

“At no time did the Deputy Governor threaten to ‘teach’ President Bola Tinubu or any member of his family a ‘bitter political lesson,' nor did he make the reckless remarks credited to him concerning the 2027 general elections or the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu.”

He said Emetu remains committed to democratic engagement, issue-based politics, and not personal attacks.

“While the matter of Nnamdi Kanu remains a sensitive national issue that evokes strong emotions among many citizens, the Deputy Governor has consistently maintained that such concerns should be addressed through lawful, constitutional, and dialogue-driven processes. He does not subscribe to threats, political intimidation, or divisive statements.”

