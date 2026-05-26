A man shared his experience as he celebrated the conclusion of his doctorate studies at Babcock University

He shared how he bagged his third master’s degree during his PhD program and shares his interesting thesis topic

His story triggered reactions on social media as many took to the comment section to congratulate the man

A Nigerian man, Maxwell Adeyemi Adeleye, narrated his academic journey as he finally graduated from Babcock University.

He celebrated as he bagged a PhD degree from the private university, following his thesis defense.

A man with 3 master's bags PhD degree from Babcock University, posts thesis topic. Photo: Maxwell Adeyemi Adeleye

Source: UGC

Babcock University student bags PhD degree

On his Facebook page, Maxwell Adeyemi Adeleye explained his academic journey and thesis topic.

Sharing a clip from his defence, he said:

“Yesterday, 22nd May 2026, I successfully defended my PhD thesis at Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, Nigeria.

“My thesis, titled “Budgetary Allocation and Performance of Service Delivery in Lagos State, Nigeria,” empirically examined how fiscal policy and government expenditure translated into improvements in healthcare, agriculture, housing, and educational infrastructure in Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub and one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s most densely populated cities.

“The study covered the period from 2015 to 2025, spanning the administration of Akinwunmi Ambode (2015–2019) and both terms of Babajide Sanwo-Olu (2019–2025). This enabled a longitudinal assessment of budgetary trends, policy implementation, and continuity across successive governments.

“Interestingly, within the course of my PhD journey, I also began and completed an additional Master’s degree in the United Kingdom for career advancement, bringing the total number of Master’s degrees on my résumé to three.

“At this moment, all glory, honour, and adoration belong to God, the Alpha and the Omega, the Starter and the Finisher, whose grace alone made it possible for me to climax, and attain the zenith of academic qualification on earth. This achievement was only possible through his unfailing grace. Maxwell A. Adeleye, PhD.”

Watch his Facebook video below:

Reactions trail man's PhD degree

Steve Akadiri said:

"Congratulations my dear brother."

Layi Ogunniyi said:

"Congrats Dr Maxwell Adeyemi Adeleye greater heights ahead brother."

Gabriel Omoyeni Ogunyemi said:

"Congratulations more grease to your elbows SHALOM."

Funke Agboola said:

"My dear husband, the sky ]is your limit in the name of Jesus mighty name Amen."

Oluwole Samuel Sunday said:

"Congratulations Maxwell, Now Dr. Maxwell more wins."

Mufutahu Oluwaseyi Uthman said:

"Congratulations and I salute Prof Moliki for a job well done."

Olugbenga Mayowa Agboola said:

"Congratulations dear brother, I wish you many more exploits ahead in Jesus name."

Olomi Tosin said:

"Congratulations Dr. Greater heights i pray for you."

A man who had three master's degrees celebrates as he became a PhD holder from Babcock University. Photo: Maxwell Adeyemi Adeleye

Source: Twitter

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng