Three suspected kidnappers have been killed during a gun battle with security operatives in Oyo state

A kidnapped victim was also rescued in the Otu area with gunshot injuries sustained during the fierce operation

Police equally recovered firearms and injured a local hunter during a coordinated rescue operation in the Oke-Ogun axis

Three suspected kidnappers have been killed in a gun battle with security operatives in Otu, Oke-Ogun area of Oyo state.

Oyo police confirm deadly operation that ended kidnapping case and freed abducted victim in Otu. Photo: OyoMatters

Source: Twitter

The state Police Command confirmed the development in a statement posted on its official X account, @OyoPoliceNG, on Tuesday, May 26. The statement, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, also disclosed that an abducted man was rescued during the same operation.

According to the police, the incident started after local hunters reported that they were attacked by armed men suspected to be kidnappers while on a hunting expedition in the area on Monday, May 25.

Security operatives were quickly mobilised alongside local hunters and other agencies to respond to the attack. When the team arrived at the scene, the suspects reportedly opened fire, leading to a gun battle between both sides.

The police said the attackers were eventually overpowered. Three of the suspected kidnappers were killed during the exchange.

Kidnap victim rescued, weapons and injuries recorded

During the operation, security operatives rescued a man identified as 50-year-old Mosudi Gbolagade. He was said to have been kidnapped earlier in Okaka and kept in the Otu area.

The rescued victim sustained gunshot injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he is currently receiving medical care.

Weapons recovered from the scene include an AK-47 rifle without ammunition, a single-barreled gun, and a machete, according to the police statement.

One of the local hunters who supported the operation was also injured during the shootout and has been taken to a medical facility.

Police praise hunters, intensify anti-kidnap drive

The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State commended the joint team of officers and local hunters for their response and described the operation as successful.

Police and hunters clash with kidnappers in Oyo forest, rescue victim after deadly exchange of gunfire

Source: Original

The police command said operations against kidnapping and violent crime will continue across the state. It also urged residents to report suspicious activity and share timely information with security agencies.

Military speaks on Oyo kidnap attack

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Defence Headquarters dismissed claims that terrorist groups have established permanent bases in the South West, following the abduction of pupils and staff in Oyo state.

The military, which said the attack in Oriire Local Government Area was a criminal act by armed elements, noted that troops are actively pursuing the abductors in forest corridors while working with vigilantes and security agencies.

Defence authorities confirmed that troops have made contact with the kidnappers and are continuing coordinated rescue operations.

DHQ names group behind Oyo kidnap

Legit.ng had reported that the Defence Headquarters clarified earlier remarks on insecurity in South West Nigeria. It confirmed that the Oyo school abduction was carried out by the JAS terrorist group, reportedly regrouping in the region.

The military explained that its earlier comments were meant to provide intelligence-based context and prevent misinformation.

Source: Legit.ng