Prophet Godwin Ikuru predicted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would secure a second term in the 2027 elections

Opposition leaders prepare for a historic contest against Tinubu, often deemed a political powerhouse in Nigeria

Internal divisions have plagued the PDP as the ADC gains traction, reshaping Nigeria's political landscape ahead of 2027

Ikeja, Lagos state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Prophet Godwin Ikuru, the founder of the Jehovah Eye Salvation Ministry, has said President Bola Tinubu will get a second mandate.

Speaking recently in a video shared on his known Facebook page, seen by Legit.ng, Prophet Ikuru described Tinubu as the most formidable candidate for the 2027 general elections.

Prophet weighs Tinubu’s 2027 chances

He said:

“Some people say Asiwaju (referring to Tinubu) will not win 2027. Save your lie; he is still the man. Asiwaju still remains the man.”

The Facebook video can be watched below:

Opposition gears up against Tinubu

Legit.ng reports that in 2027, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, ex-Anambra governor Peter Obi, and several opposition leaders are preparing for the biggest battle of their political careers: to democratically unseat a man often described as a political god, Tinubu, whose first four-year presidential term concludes in 2027.

Tinubu, Atiku’s former associate, whom he nearly ran with on a joint ticket in the 2007 presidential election, according to WikiLeaks memos, will be on the ballot representing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Both men were founding fathers of the party.

Despite facing significant security challenges during his tenure, Tinubu is still widely regarded as the man to beat.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), considered the main opposition, has seen its influence wane in parts of the south and north, as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) grows in prominence with new high-profile members.

Within the PDP, internal divisions persist, with factions led by Kabiru Turaki (SAN) and Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), vying for legitimacy.

As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 elections, both the ADC and PDP have vowed to unseat President Tinubu.

Already, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed the 2027 presidential and National Assembly elections for Saturday, February 20, 2027.

INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan announced the timetable and schedule of the elections at a press conference in Abuja on Friday, February 13, 2026.

He stated that the announcement was in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution and Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which requires the commission to publish notice of elections not later than 360 days before the appointed date.

The announcement comes amid debate over the Electoral Amendment Bill before the National Assembly.

ADC's Momodu urges strategic opposition

Legit.ng earlier reported that a prominent member of the opposition coalition, Dele Momodu, insisted that the game is not over for leaders of the ADC ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

In a post on his verified X handle, Momodu admitted that it is sad and difficult to watch chieftains of the PDP leave the party and defect to the ruling APC. He, however, asserted that the 'only option left' to democratically oust President Tinubu is to "play ethnic and religious cards'.

