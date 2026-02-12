Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's camp denies Ayodele Fayose's claims of secret negotiations with Governor Makinde ahead of 2027 elections

Atiku's aide Phrank Shaibu labels Fayose's allegations as reckless fabrication aimed to mislead and provoke political discourse

He said Atiku's political engagements are described as broad-based, principled, and not transactional amid the controversy

FCT, Abuja - The camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has tackled former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, over allegations of secret political negotiations with Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde ahead of the 2027 election.

Legit.ng reports that Fayose alleged that Atiku and Makinde discussed a potential ADC alliance and 2027 ticket permutations in Minna, Niger State.

Atiku’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, dismissed Fayose’s claim as a “reckless and malicious fabrication.”

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

He said Fayose’s claim is not insider information but insider fiction to mislead, distract, and provoke.

“There were no negotiations over vice-presidential tickets. There were no discussions about ₦10 billion contributions. There were no zoning manipulations. There were no delegate-delivery guarantees. And there is certainly no clandestine “Dubai meeting” on any such agenda.

“The attempt to drag other political actors into this fabricated beer parlour tale does not elevate its credibility; it merely exposes the desperation behind it.”

Atiku’s camp said the ex-VP’s political engagements are broad-based, principled, national in scope, and not narrow and transactional.

“It is unfortunate that certain individuals, long deprived of credibility and political gravitas, now attempt to manufacture relevance by inventing tales around serious national figures. Falsehood may trend for a moment, but it collapses under the weight of truth.”

Details of IBB’s meeting with Atiku, Makinde emerge

Recall that Atiku and Governor Makinde sought General Ibrahim Bagbamosi Babangida's support for the 2027 elections.

The former vice president aims to mobilise Nigerians and strengthen ADC party structures nationwide.

Makinde consulted Babangida on plans to potentially join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Atiku clarifies encounter with APC senator in Abuja

Recall that Atiku travelled to Saudi Arabia for a personal pilgrimage on February 2, 2026.

The ex-Vice President (VP) encountered APC's Abdulaziz Yari at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, igniting media speculation.

Atiku's team refuted claims of a private meeting with Senator Yari at the ex-VP’s Abuja residence.

