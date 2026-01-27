Court struck out Nnamdi Kanu’s application seeking transfer from Sokoto Correctional Centre to Abuja

Justice James Omotosho ruled that the motion was incompetent and unsustainable

Legal Aid lawyer Demdoo Asan withdrew from the case over irreconcilable differences with the applicant

FCT, Abuja - The Federal High Court in Abuja has struck out an application filed by the convicted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, seeking his transfer from the Sokoto Correctional Centre to a facility closer to Abuja.

Delivering the ruling on Tuesday, January 27, Justice James Omotosho held that the application was incompetent and could not be sustained by the court.

Kanu was sentenced to life imprisonment on 20 November 2025 after he was found guilty of a seven-count terrorism charge brought against him by the federal government, Vanguard reported.

Kanu cites appeal difficulties in Sokoto detention

In the application he personally signed, Kanu argued that his detention in Sokoto, more than 700 kilometres from Abuja, would hamper his ability to effectively pursue an appeal against his conviction.

He told the court that he was currently unrepresented by counsel and intended to personally exercise his constitutional right of appeal.

“The preparation of the notice of appeal and the record of appeal requires the applicant’s personal interface with the registry of this honourable court and the Court of Appeal in Abuja,” Kanu stated.

He further argued that his relatives, associates and legal consultants were all based in Abuja, making his continued detention in Sokoto impracticable and a violation of his right to fair hearing under Section 36 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Request for transfer to Abuja environs

Kanu urged the court to compel the federal government and the Nigerian Correctional Service to transfer him from Sokoto to a custodial facility within the court’s jurisdiction.

In the alternative, he sought to be moved to facilities around Abuja, including Suleja or Keffi Correctional Centres, to enable him prosecute his appeal, Channels Television reported.

Legal Aid lawyer withdraws from case

The matter suffered setbacks earlier after the court declined to hear the motion on 4 December 2025 when Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel, attempted to move it despite not being a legal practitioner.

When proceedings resumed on 8 December 2025, a lawyer from the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria (LACoN), Mr Demdoo Asan, appeared for Kanu, prompting the court to order service of the processes on the federal government and prison authorities.

However, at Tuesday’s hearing, Asan informed the court that he was withdrawing from the case due to irreconcilable differences with the applicant.

“My lord, from the 8th of December till today, I have been in phone conversations with Kanu’s relatives for one of them to come to our office to depose to the affidavit, but they have not shown up,” Asan said.

He also accused Kanu of attempting to dictate how the case should be conducted, describing the development as incompatible with his duties as an officer of the court.

“The applicant wants to dictate the tune of the matter. He wants to write what I will say while in court. However, I cannot do that as an officer of the court,” he added.

Court strikes out motion

Justice Omotosho granted Asan’s request to withdraw and subsequently struck out the application.

“When the matter was brought, it was an incompetent suit. However, in the interest of justice, I ordered that parties be served, but this has not been done,” the judge said.

With the ruling, Kanu remains at the Sokoto Correctional Centre as legal uncertainty continues to surround his efforts to challenge his conviction.

