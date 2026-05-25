Uche Nnaji emerges as PDP's governorship candidate for Enugu State in 2027 elections

Primary election praised for its peaceful and orderly conduct by delegates and observers

Nnaji pledges economic reforms and a commitment to one-term governance focused on industrialisation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially announced former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, as its governorship candidate for Enugu State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Nnaji secured a total of 7,424 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Samson Nnamani, who polled 600 votes in the primary election conducted by the state governorship electoral committee led by Hon. Austin Nwachukwu in Enugu.

PDP Declares Winner of Enugu Governorship Primary

Source: Twitter

Delegates praise orderly conduct of primary

The election committee described the exercise as peaceful and well-organised, noting that party members conducted themselves in a disciplined manner throughout the process.

Hon. Nwachukwu commended delegates and stakeholders, saying the outcome reflected the strength of the party in the state and its readiness for the next general election.

“The outcome of this exercise shows that the PDP remains strong and well-positioned to win the 2027 governorship election in Enugu State,” he said.

Nnaji promises relief from economic burden

In his acceptance speech, Nnaji expressed appreciation to party members for the confidence reposed in him, assuring that he would prioritise policies aimed at reducing hardship in the state.

He criticised what he described as excessive taxation affecting residents and pledged reforms to ease economic pressure on households and businesses.

“I give this victory to the glory of God and to the people of Enugu, who have been oppressed in the last three years and overburdened with excessive and obnoxious taxes,” Nnaji said.

He added that his administration would focus on rebuilding the state’s economy through industrial development and job creation.

One-term commitment and industrialisation agenda

The former minister also pledged to serve only a single term if elected governor, insisting that his focus would be on delivering measurable impact within four years.

He stressed that industrial growth, youth employment, and economic recovery would form the core of his administration’s agenda, adding that Enugu must return to a path of sustainable development.

Source: Legit.ng