A young Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after announcing her search for a new church to attend

In a now-viral video posted on TikTok, she filmed herself dressed for church and explained why she was searching for a new one

Her video sparked massive reactions, with social media users flooding the comments section to suggest different churches

A young Nigerian lady gained attention online after announcing her quest to find a new place of worship.

The footage, which quickly went viral, showed her preparing for a church visit while explaining the reasons behind her decision to look elsewhere for a spiritual home.

Lady visits Celebration Church International

The TikTok user, identified by the handle @Tyems, shared the clip as part of a series intended to involve her followers in the process.

She explained that the move to a new residence a short while earlier had meant leaving behind several aspects of her previous routine, including the congregation she had been attending.

Keen to include her audience, she stated that she rarely attended services every week, but wanted their input to help her choose a suitable church, beginning with Celebration Church International, commonly known as CCI.

She outlined two main conditions for her selection. The church needed to be located close to her new home, and it had to place a strong emphasis on praise and worship.

Describing her first visit to CCI, she noted that the reception had been warm, friendly and indeed cheerful.

Upon entering the building, she felt the atmosphere matched the name Celebration Church.

The musical segment satisfied her soul, with the choir encouraging continuous participation and movement throughout.

She also remarked on the appearance of the congregation, commenting that many attendees were smartly dressed.

Another detail that stood out was the composition of the media team, which appeared to be predominantly female. She found this encouraging.

Additionally, she mentioned a digital check-in system used by the church, which she considered a thoughtful feature.

The sermon portion of the service proved to be her highlight. She described it as conversational and relaxed, with an informal tone that made the time pass quickly.

This was followed by a thanksgiving segment during which offerings were collected discreetly in envelopes.

A dedication ceremony for newborns also took place, which she described as touching.

Later, newcomers were invited to stand and were welcomed individually by other members.

Those new to the church were then taken to another area to introduce themselves, receive welcome materials, and complete a registration form. The visit concluded with a group photograph involving the pastor.

Reflecting on the experience, she said the visit had made a positive start to her search and that CCI was currently leading her list.

She added that she intended to attend other churches in the coming weeks to compare different styles of worship, and encouraged viewers to recommend their own congregations for future visits.

Reactions as lady visits CCI

TikTok users had different things to say in the comments section.

@Pamela Onyebuchi Madumere said:

"Yes oo, I was there yesterday. I always follow my children to CCI ikeja each time I visit them. Omo, there's no way you come to this church and go back the same. Your worries will drop automatically. You will feel as if youre already in heaven. Only their welcoming is top-notch. The church is too organised."

@BIG NAME OBED said:

"Check out supernatural life church D'podiun International Event Center, 31B Aromire Avenue, Ikeja."

@Alonge Mo said:

"You’re already at the best place you can be on a Sunday morning. Celebration church (Whosh and glory)."

@Ayomide Matilda commented:

"Welcome home!!! We hope you come the second, third Sundays and all the Sundays for the rest of your life."

@GCM Youth Fellowship added:

"Gospel of Christ Ministries Youth Fellowship. We are the Best Youth Church you'll ever see y'all Young and Free and enjoying our Youth in Jesus Christ."

Nigerian lady leaves church over pastor's comment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady said she went to church one day and decided that she was going to change her place of worship.

According to the lady, she decided to change her church after listening to some of the things said by the pastor.

Source: Legit.ng