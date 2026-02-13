City Boy Movement, a campaign group aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s interests, has appointed prominent political figure Dada Olusegun as its national director of media

The appointment was contained in a congratulatory flyer sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, February 13, 2026

The appointment of the media strategist is expected to add more bite to the 2027 campaign for re-election by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Dada Olusegun, the senior special adviser on social media to President Bola Tinubu, has been appointed as the national director of media for the City Boy Movement (CBM).

Legit.ng reports that CBM was established in 2022 as a youth-driven support group for President Tinubu during his 2023 election campaign.

The movement was used to mobilise, educate, and empower youths and women in support of Mr Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tinubu's aide Olusegun gets new task

Legit.ng gathered that President Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, endorsed the appointment in a statement shared on CBM’s X page on Friday, February 13, 2026. Seyi serves as the patron of CBM.

CBM's announcement on X reads in part:

"Proactive leadership is not about noise; it is about strategy, structure, and measurable results. Mr. Segun Dada, SA on Social Media to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and CBM National Director on Media, represents a forward-thinking approach to communication, one that anticipates challenges, shapes narratives responsibly, and delivers impact where it matters most. In an era where information drives perception and perception shapes governance, results-driven media leadership is critical.

"Through innovation, coordination, and clarity of purpose, he continues to strengthen engagement between government and citizens while advancing the vision of the City Boy Movement.

"Leadership that acts. Leadership that delivers. Leadership that stays ahead."

Reacting to the development, Olusegun wrote on his verified X handle:

“It is with a profound sense of responsibility and a “City Boy” pride that I formally accept my appointment as National Director of Media for the @CityBoyMedia Movement.

“This is not just a title, it is a duty to shape the narrative, protect our message, and communicate our ideals with clarity, strategy, and conviction. I understand the weight of this role and I am ready to give it my very best.

“The City Boy Movement is a vibrant, forward-looking platform committed to pushing and amplifying the Renewed Hope Agenda. It is built on loyalty, innovation, and inclusiveness, a movement that believes in an open-door policy where ideas are welcomed, engagement is encouraged, and every committed voice has a seat at the table.

“My sincere gratitude goes to the leadership of the movement for their trust, and most importantly, to my brother, the enviable first son of the Federal Republic, @STinubu, for his support to this noble cause with such vision.

“I truly appreciate the confidence reposed in me, and I pledge to serve with discipline, focus, and unwavering dedication.”

He added:

“To my progressive brothers; this is our project and we must remain united in our purpose. Let it be known that anyone supporting Mr. President for his reelection is a "City Boy and City Girl".

“Together, we move!”

The main election will be held in Nigeria on February 20, 2027, to elect the president and vice president. Incumbent president Tinubu, who is also known as 'the City Boy', is widely expected to run for a second term under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng