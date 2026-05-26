A young girl studying accounting at Babcock University has stated that she has learnt things that no textbook could ever explain

The 17-year-old girl, who resumed school on October 29, 2025, has highlighted five of the many lessons that Babcock University has taught her

According to the undergraduate, she realised a few months into her resumption that the most important lessons are not happening inside the lecture halls

Sirat Oladipupo, a 17-year-old accounting student, has declared that Babcock University, where she schools, has taught her many lessons.

Sirat, who resumed school at Babcock University on October 29, 2025, thinking she was just there for a degree, stated that she soon realised months later that the most important lessons are not taught in the lecture halls.

A Babcock University student shares some lessons it has taught her. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Sirat Oladipupo

Source: UGC

According to Sirat, the important lessons happen in the hostels, during daily interactions with people she has never met before.

In a LinkedIn post in February, Sirat wrote:

" resumed at Babcock University on October 29th, 2025, thinking I was just there for a degree. 🎓 But a few months in, I’ve realized that the most important lessons aren't happening inside the lecture rooms.

"They are happening in the hostels, and the daily interactions with people I’ve never met before. School is teaching me how to build a character, not just a career.

"I’m learning things that no textbook could ever explain, like how to lead with service and how to show up with true intentionality..."

Lessons Babcock University taught its young student

The five lessons Sirat shared on LinkedIn are as follows:

1. Sirat stated that at Babcock University, she has learnt to be patient and genuinely help others instead of just thinking about herself.

2. Sirat also noted that Babcock University has taught her tolerance. While admitting that it is not always easy, she stated that it is a necessary skill.

3. Sirat wrote that Babcock University has taken her confidence, which she had before entering the university, to another level. She revealed that she no longer shrinks and can now approach anyone, share her thoughts, and show up boldly without fear.

4. Another lesson Sirat learnt at Babcock University is service, which she stated is a core value at the tertiary institution.

5. The final lesson she shared is intentionality. According to Sirat, Babcock University has taught her how to carry herself, including dressing presentably, keeping to time, and being intentional about how she shows up.

Sirat Oladipupo, a Babcock University student, has opened up about the lessons she has learnt so far. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Sirat Oladipupo

Source: UGC

Babcock University student's post elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Babcock University student's post below:

Evelyn Obi said:

"You are doing amazing Sirat Oladipupo.

"Well done 👏👏👏."

AK DESIGNS said:

"It’s amazing how the lessons outside the classroom often shape us more deeply than the ones inside thanks for sharing your perspective!"

Margaret Babalola said:

"I love that you are not just learning, learning beyond the lecture rooms also."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a professor had reacted after his daughter bagged a PhD degree from Babcock University at 26.

Babcock University student bags PhD degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Babcock University student in her 20s had bagged a PhD degree in mass communication.

She earned a PhD in Mass Communication before her late 20s and shared details about her impressive academic journey. On her LinkedIn page, Moyinoluwa Precious Ajayi shared how she bagged three degrees in 11 years, all from Babcock University.

The excited lady stated that she defended her PhD thesis on Wednesday, 20th May, signalling the end of her program at the Department of Mass Communication, Babcock University.

Source: Legit.ng