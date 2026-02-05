Nnamdi Kanu has appealed his life sentence, challenging the convictions from the Federal High Court ruling

Kanu's appeal outlined 22 grounds, including alleged ignored objections and purported misdirection by the trial judge

Kanu sought to overturn the conviction and be discharged from all charges against him

FCT, Abuja - Nnamdi Kanu, the convicted leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has filed a notice of appeal at the Court of Appeal.

As reported by Premium Times on Wednesday, February 4, Kanu challenged his conviction and life sentence imposed on him by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The notice, which named Nigeria as the respondent, urged the appellate court to “quash, reverse and set aside” the punishment handed down by the trial court.

Vanguard and Aloy Ejimakor, one of Kanu’s lawyers in several ongoing cases, also highlighted the fresh legal move.

The legal practitioner wrote:

"The mother of all appeals has been filed, as MAZI NNAMDI KANU personally appeals against his conviction/sentence today, the 4th of February 2025."

Ejimakor’s post on X is shown below, highlighting the details of the major demand:

Legit.ng recalls that on November 20, 2025, trial judge James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, convicted and sentenced Kanu on multiple counts to life imprisonment and other varying prison terms. Kanu was convicted on all seven terrorism-related charges at the end of a decade-long trial that has inflamed tensions in the country's southeast.

Judge James Omotosho said prosecutors proved that his broadcasts and orders to his now-outlawed IPOB group incited deadly attacks on security forces and citizens. He is currently serving his sentence in a correctional centre in Sokoto State.

Nnamdi Kanu files 22-ground appeal

The appeal, filed on February 4, 2026, sought to overturn his conviction and the sentences imposed on him.

The notice contains 22 grounds of appeal, contending, among others, that his preliminary objections and pending bail application were ignored, and that he was convicted despite a prior Court of Appeal ruling declaring earlier proceedings a nullity.

IPOB's Kanu wants conviction quashed

Furthermore, the IPOB leader argued that the trial judge “erred in law by failing to resolve the procedural and competence consequences” of the disrupted 2017 trial.

In other grounds raised in the notice of appeal, the appellant accused the trial judge of misdirection for treating his absence from Nigeria as adverse. He also said he was convicted under a repealed law, retried on overlapping facts, and sentenced without consideration of mitigation or “allocutus,” among others.

Therefore, the IPOB leader asked the Court of Appeal to allow his appeal, quash his conviction on all counts, and set aside the sentences imposed by the Federal High Court. He further sought an order discharging and acquitting him in respect of all the charges.

