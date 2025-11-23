One of the lawyers representing Mazi Nnamdi Kanu visited the convicted leader Indigenous People of Biafra ( IPOB ) at the Sokoto Correctional Centre

Sokoto State - Maxwell Opara, one of the lawyers representing the convicted leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, said Kanu remained in high spirits despite his circumstances.

Legit.ng reports that Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment for terrorism and ordered his remand in protective custody.

Opara visited Kanu at the Sokoto Correctional Centre, accompanied by four other associates on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

He said efforts are underway to secure Kanu’s return to Abuja, where he is expected to file his appeal.

As reported by Daily Trust, Opara stated this while speaking after the visit to Sokoto prison.

“As I speak to you, he is preparing his appeal personally. We are exploring ways to bring him back to Abuja so he can file it, because time is running out.

“We just met with him, and although he is in good spirits, the urgency of filing the appeal cannot be overstated.”

He argued that transferring the IPOB leader to Sokoto prison complicates the appeal process.

“On what basis was he brought to Sokoto? I don’t understand the reason. His appeal is in Abuja.

“The judgment was delivered on Thursday, and now Friday, Saturday, and Sunday have passed with no progress. This is very unfortunate.”

It was observed that the group left the facility with several large documents.

