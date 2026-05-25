Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has sent a message to the Nigeria Premier Football League stars

Chelle invited eight NPFL players to the Super Eagles squad for the 2026 Unity Cup in Charlton, England

The manager has watched the players in their first training session ahead of facing Zimbabwe on Tuesday

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has sent a message to the Nigeria Premier Football League stars ahead of the Unity Cup clash against Zimbabwe.

Chelle, as earlier promised, invited NPFL stars into the Super Eagles squad for the 2026 Unity Cup in London alongside mostly foreign-born players.

Eric Chelle oversees first Super Eagles' training ahead of Unity Cup. Photo from @ngsupereagles.

Source: Twitter

As noted by NFF, Michael Atata, Aderemi Adeoye, Tosin Oyedokun (Ikorodu United), Obinna Igboke, Chibueze Oputa (Enugu Rangers), Ayobami Junior, Al Ameen Tijani (Shooting Stars) and Elias Ochobi (Rivers United) all made the cut.

Camp opened on May 22, and most invited players, including captain Wilfred Ndidi, whose season with Besiktas finished early, arrived in camp.

Chelle had his first training session with the available players and will have one more session before the match against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, May 26, 2026.

Chelle addresses NPFL stars

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has addressed the NPFL players in the team after their first training session in Charlton under his tutelage.

Chelle admitted that his initial assessment of the players are good, particularly Ikorodu United star Tosin Oyedokun, but he needs them all to understand what he wants from them.

“Some of them are good with the ball, like Tosin, who plays for Ikorodu City, but the most important thing is that they try to understand what we want for this team,” Chelle told Proudly Austin.

The Franco-Malian manager admitted that the player will rightly be under pressure, but he advised them to be free and not be scared of anything.

“It is difficult for these players because they have to show something after two training sessions. Maybe they can have a lot of pressure,” he added.

“I want them to come with motivation. You are playing for Nigeria, and the only pressure you can have is to give everything on the pitch.

Eric Chelle sends message to NPFL stars ahead of Unity Cup. Photo from @ngsupereagles.

Source: Twitter

“After that, you will make a lot of mistakes, but this is not the end, because if there are no mistakes, there are no goals in football. Don’t be scared of anything; be ready to go to war.”

Chelle reiterated that the matches are for them to have a chance to show their strengths and weaknesses in the national team, which could translate to call ups to the main team.

Last year’s Unity Cup gave Nigerians Benjamin Fredrick, abo became an integral part of the team during World Cup qualifiers, but unfortunately missed AFCON 2025 due to injury.

Chelle previews AFCON 2027Q group

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle reacted to Nigeria’s Group L opponents for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after the draw in Cairo.

Chelle explained the peculiarity of each group member Tanzania, Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau and warned that his players must be fully focused.

Source: Legit.ng