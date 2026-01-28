The Legal Aid Council withdrew from representing Nnamdi Kanu after accusing him of attempting to dictate the conduct of his case

The Federal High Court struck out Kanu’s application seeking transfer from the Sokoto Correctional Centre due to lack of proof of service

Justice James Omotosho approved the withdrawal and commended counsel for upholding the dignity of the court

The Legal Aid Council on Tuesday, January 28, withdrew from representing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

This the council accused him of attempting to dictate how his case should be handled.

The withdrawal followed an application by counsel from the council, Mr Demdoo Asan, who cited irreconcilable differences with the defendant during proceedings at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Asan told the court that Kanu’s conduct made it impossible for him to continue representation in good faith.

Court strikes out application seeking prison transfer

Following the withdrawal, the court struck out an ex parte motion filed by Kanu seeking his transfer from the Sokoto Correctional Centre to another custodial facility closer to the Federal Capital Territory, Punch reported.

Justice James Omotosho ruled that the application was incompetent, noting that there was no proof of service on relevant parties since it was filed on 8 December 2025.

“To the application itself, the motion was incompetent,” the judge said. “There is no proof of service before this court.”

Counsel cites interference and lack of family cooperation

Addressing the court, Asan explained that repeated attempts to involve Kanu’s relatives in supporting the application were unsuccessful.

“Since the last adjourned date, I have been on constant phone communication with the relatives of the applicant. However, the relatives of the applicant didn’t show up at our office to depose to the application, despite phone calls and promises to show up," he said.

He further accused the IPOB leader of attempting to control the conduct of the case.

“The applicant wants to dictate the tune of the matter; he wants to control what counsel would say. He wants to write down what I would say while in court. But, as an officer of the court, I can’t, in good faith, accept that," Asan told the court.

Legal Aid Council approves withdrawal

Asan said the decision to withdraw was taken after consultation with his superiors at the Legal Aid Council.

“After due consultation, we unanimously agreed to withdraw from this matter,” he said.

He further stressed that a defendant could not control legal proceedings from detention.

Justice Omotosho commended the lawyer for upholding the dignity of the court and granted the application.

“Having listened to counsel from the Legal Aid Council, I will grant leave for the counsel, and the Legal Aid Council generally, to withdraw from representing the defendant convict,” the judge ruled.

Background to conviction and detention

Kanu was convicted on terrorism-related charges on 20 November and sentenced to life imprisonment, a judgment his family has rejected, vowing to appeal.

Following the conviction, the court ordered his transfer from the Kuje Custodial Centre in Abuja to the Sokoto Correctional Centre, citing security concerns.

However, on 8 December 2025, the IPOB leader filed an ex parte motion seeking relocation to a custodial facility closer to Abuja, proposing either Suleja Correctional Centre in Niger State or a facility in Keffi, Nasarawa state.

Bishop Kukah visits Nnamdi Kanu

Legit.ng also reported that the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, visited Kanu at the Sokoto Custodial Centre.

Bishop Kukah maintained that he was at the facility as part of his Christmas-season traditions to engage with prisoners irrespective of their status.

However, Kukah's visit to the correctional centre was celebrated by one of Kanu's lawyers, who noted that the cleric identified with the secessionists.

