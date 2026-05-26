Ogun Police have arrested a 25-year-old tailor over a viral TikTok video suggesting a fake bandit invasion in the state

The suspect has admitted to creating the video for followers after noticing trending “bandit” social media content

Police have transferred the case to SCID as the investigation continues into misinformation concerns in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old man, Kowiu Oloyede, over a TikTok video that falsely suggested a bandit invasion in the Atan Ota area of Ogun state.

Ogun State Police Command releases interview of tailor behind viral fake bandit TikTok scare. Photo: OgunPoliceNG

Source: Twitter

The Command said the suspect was picked up on May 23, 2026, by operatives of the Atan Ota Division after intelligence linked him to the viral video. The case has since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta, for further investigation.

The police also shared a video clip of the suspect’s interview on their official X handle, @OgunPoliceNG, on Tuesday, May 26, where he explained how the video was created.

In the interview, Oloyede said he did not receive any report about bandits or a security threat. He explained that he was in his tailoring shop when he noticed a trending TikTok sound linked to “bandits” content.

He admitted that he decided to join the trend in order to gain attention online.

“I used it so I could get followers… maybe God can help me from there,” he said in yoruba language.

According to him, he did not expect the content to backfire against him.

Ogun man explains how TikTok trend led to fake bandit invasion video. Photo: OgunPoliceNG

Source: Facebook

Investigation continues as TikTok trend spreads fear

He also said many users were already posting similar videos using the same sound in different locations, including bush areas, streets, and homes. This, he said, influenced his decision to go to a bush area behind his shop to record his own version.

Oloyede said he was not aware that the video could cause panic in the community. He added that there was no one around him to advise him that what he was doing was wrong.

The police have not confirmed any actual bandit presence in the Atan Ota area, but said the spread of false information on social media remains a serious concern, especially when it triggers fear among residents.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing at the SCID in Eleweran.

Watch the clip below:

Kwara Police respond to viral detention claim

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Kwara State Police Command dismissed viral allegations of unlawful detention of a 16-year-old girl in Arandun, Irepodun Local Government Area.

The police explained that the teenager was lawfully detained after allegedly assisting her wanted brother in evading arrest during a housebreaking and theft case. The force detailed that she was cautioned, her statement taken, and later released to her guardian.

Authorities further stated that the narrative spread on social media was inaccurate.

Police arrest officer over viral threat video

Legit.ng in another development, disclosed that the Anambra state Police Command arrested Assistant Superintendent of Police Newton Isokpehi after a viral video showed him threatening to shoot anyone who filmed him while on duty.

The officer was taken into custody after the footage circulated on social media, with authorities confirming that internal disciplinary proceedings had been activated and a drug test ordered as part of ongoing investigations into the incident.

Source: Legit.ng