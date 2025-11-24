Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to grant clemency to the convicted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu

Legit.ng reports that the federal high court in Abuja sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment over terrorism charges.

42 members of the south-east caucus resolved to appeal directly to Tinubu on behalf of Kanu.

As reported by TheCable, the federal lawmakers made the decision after a meeting on Monday, November 24, 2025, at the national assembly complex.

The South-East caucus in the house of representatives argued that Kanu’s imprisonment is worsening the fragile security situation in the south-east region.

The lawmakers resolved to ask Tinubu to consider a “political and humanitarian intervention” under section 175 of the Constitution to grant Kanu a pardon.

Hon Idu Igariwey said the caucus respects the judiciary but believes the matter now requires a political approach.

The lawmaker representing the Afikpo North and south consituency of Ebonyi urged Tinubu to prioritise national stability above strict legal interpretation.

The communiqué, titled ‘Appeal for a political and humanitarian resolution in the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’, partially read:

“As elected representatives, we reaffirm our total respect for the judiciary and the processes that led to the conviction.

“However, our responsibility also requires us to speak with clarity when a legal matter evolves into a broader national concern with serious humanitarian, economic, and security consequences.”

The caucus said Kanu’s continued incarceration has intensified agitation in the southeast.

“A presidential act of mercy at this time has the potential to de-escalate tensions, restore normalcy, and reduce the cycle of security operations and civil resistance.”

“How South East leaders can secure Kanu's release

Recall that public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, reacted to the life imprisonment sentence of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Okwuosa explained what leaders and politicians from the South East should do to secure Kanu's release from prison.

Legit.ng reports that the federal high court in Abuja on Thursday, November 20, 2025, sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment.

Kanu’s lawyer speaks after visiting Sokoto prison

Legit.ng also reported that Kanu's lawyer visited the convicted IPOB leader at the Sokoto Correctional Centre.

Maxwell Opara was accompanied by four other associates during the visit on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

The Federal High Court sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment for terrorism on November 20, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng