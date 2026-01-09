Justice James Omotosho will not revisit Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's case, contrary to social media claims

Claims of pressure from Israel and the USA to review Kanu’s case are unfounded

Kanu's legal counsel confirms there is no intention to revisit the federal high court's judgment

FCT, Abuja - The social media claim that Justice James Omotosho has been pressured to revisit the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is false.

Legit.ng reports that Justice Omotosho sentenced Kanu to life imprisonment on November 20, 2025, after being convicted of terrorism.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Kanu, was handed life imprisonment for counts 1, 4, 5, and 6 of the seven-count charges.

An X user, John-Ezeakolam, claimed that Israel and the United States of America (USA) are pressuring the court to re-examine Kanu’s case.

Ezeakolam added that the International Criminal Court mandated Justice James Omotosho to review the case of the convicted IPOB leader.

In a post via his X handle, @JohnEzeakolam, he wrote:

“BREAKING NEWS: Justice James Omotosho is set to revisit the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. There is an ongoing plan to re-examine the case due to pressure from Israel and the United States of America. According to reports, the International Criminal Court has mandated Justice James Omotosho to review his ruling on the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. This is a significant development. We await further updates.”

Verification

According to the CableCheck, there was no evidence on the ICC website and social media pages that it commented on Kanu’s conviction and sentence.

The claim that the ICC called for a review of Kanu’s conviction and sentence was not reported by any credible media platform.

There is no evidence to suggest that Omotosho is planning on revisiting the judgment he delivered on Kanu’s case in November 2025.

The leader of the separatist group in the southeast has the right to approach the appeal court and the supreme court to overturn the federal high court's judgement, according to Nigeria’s criminal justice system.

The appellate court, however, is yet to deliver its judgment on Kanu's conviction. Hence, it is unusual for the lower court to revisit its earlier judgment.

As reported by TheCable, Kanu’s legal counsel, Ejimakor, dismissed the claim of “revisiting” Kanu’s case at the federal high court.

“If there is any such thing as ‘revisiting’ Nnamdi Kanu’s case, I will be involved, either as of counsel or confidant. So, there is no such thing.”

Verdict/conclusion

Following Kanu’s legal counsel's comment, it is safe to say the claim that the federal high court is revisiting Kanu’s case is false.

There is no evidence from the ICC, Israel, or the United States government that Kanu’s case will be revisited by the court.

