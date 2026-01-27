Breaking: Tinubu Stumbles, Falls in Turkey, Video Trends
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fell briefly during a ceremonial parade organised for his reception in Turkey
- The incident happened as President Tinubu joined the guard of honour
- Tinubu is in Turkey to consolidate the relationship with Nigeria and also explore new areas of cooperation
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Ankara, Turkey - President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, missed his step briefly and fell in Ankara, the capital of Turkey.
As reported by Vanguard, the Nigerian leader was walking alongside his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Erdogan, when the incident happened.
Tinubu falls in Turkey
Per Daily Trust, Tinubu had earlier inspected a parade as part of the reception accorded to him.
The awkward moment involving the 73-year-old Nigerian leader sparked widespread reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter).
The trending X video can be watched below:
Not Tinubu’s first public fall
Legit.ng reports that it is not the first time that President Tinubu has fallen at public events.
On June 12, 2024, Tinubu lost his footing and fell while trying to board a motorcade to inspect the colourfully decked Guard of Honour at that year's Democracy Day parade at Eagle Square in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.
Tinubu arrived at the venue of the annual parade around noon, decked in his signature cap matched with a blue Agbada. He arrived at Eagle Square alongside his wife, Remi, to mark this year’s Democracy Day, his second in office.
Upon his arrival, as was the custom, the septuagenarian was led to the presidential motorcade to observe the parade in commemoration of the historic occasion.
As the president tried to board the motorcade, he missed his step and crashed into the stationary open-air vehicle, but was quickly supported by his military aides.
Tinubu regained his composure quite fast and continued with the business of the day, smiling as he acknowledged cheers from well-wishers and observed the parade.
Subsequently, Tinubu joked about the fall. In the evening (of June 12, 2024), while giving a speech at the banquet dinner organised as part of the day's events, the president noted he was all over social media after falling.
Tinubu said:
“Early this morning, I had a swagger, and it's on the social media. They're confused whether I was doing buga or doing babanriga (referring to two popular dance moves in Nigeria). But it's a day to celebrate democracy while doing dobale [yoruba term for bowing to greet elders] for the day. I'm a traditional Yoruba boy, I did my dobale."
One of his aides described it as a "mild misstep" and said the president had been able to continue with the rest of the day's programme.
Dada Olusegun, senior special adviser to the president on social media, wrote on X:
"He immediately went on with the ceremonial rounds. No issues."
Coup plot against Tinubu
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had finally confirmed a coup plot to overthrow President Tinubu.
In a statement, Samaila Uba, director of defence information, said investigations conducted in line with established military procedures found some personnel involved in a coup plot.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.