Breaking: Tinubu Stumbles, Falls in Turkey, Video Trends

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu fell briefly during a ceremonial parade organised for his reception in Turkey

The incident happened as President Tinubu joined the guard of honour

Tinubu is in Turkey to consolidate the relationship with Nigeria and also explore new areas of cooperation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ankara, Turkey - President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, missed his step briefly and fell in Ankara, the capital of Turkey.

As reported by Vanguard, the Nigerian leader was walking alongside his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Erdogan, when the incident happened.

A viral moment shows President Bola Tinubu stumbling during an official visit to Turkey. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Tinubu falls in Turkey

Per Daily Trust, Tinubu had earlier inspected a parade as part of the reception accorded to him.

The awkward moment involving the 73-year-old Nigerian leader sparked widespread reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter).

The trending X video can be watched below:

Not Tinubu’s first public fall

Legit.ng reports that it is not the first time that President Tinubu has fallen at public events.

On June 12, 2024, Tinubu lost his footing and fell while trying to board a motorcade to inspect the colourfully decked Guard of Honour at that year's Democracy Day parade at Eagle Square in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

Tinubu arrived at the venue of the annual parade around noon, decked in his signature cap matched with a blue Agbada. He arrived at Eagle Square alongside his wife, Remi, to mark this year’s Democracy Day, his second in office.

Upon his arrival, as was the custom, the septuagenarian was led to the presidential motorcade to observe the parade in commemoration of the historic occasion.

As the president tried to board the motorcade, he missed his step and crashed into the stationary open-air vehicle, but was quickly supported by his military aides.

Tinubu regained his composure quite fast and continued with the business of the day, smiling as he acknowledged cheers from well-wishers and observed the parade.

Subsequently, Tinubu joked about the fall. In the evening (of June 12, 2024), while giving a speech at the banquet dinner organised as part of the day's events, the president noted he was all over social media after falling.

President Bola Tinubu falls again during a public event. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Tinubu said:

“Early this morning, I had a swagger, and it's on the social media. They're confused whether I was doing buga or doing babanriga (referring to two popular dance moves in Nigeria). But it's a day to celebrate democracy while doing dobale [yoruba term for bowing to greet elders] for the day. I'm a traditional Yoruba boy, I did my dobale."

One of his aides described it as a "mild misstep" and said the president had been able to continue with the rest of the day's programme.

Dada Olusegun, senior special adviser to the president on social media, wrote on X:

"He immediately went on with the ceremonial rounds. No issues."

Coup plot against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had finally confirmed a coup plot to overthrow President Tinubu.

In a statement, Samaila Uba, director of defence information, said investigations conducted in line with established military procedures found some personnel involved in a coup plot.

Source: Legit.ng