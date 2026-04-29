Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has expressed concerns about the recent comment by President Bola Tinubu, saying that he will not be forced out of office because of the insecurity in the country. Atiku, in his reaction, said the comment was troubling and highly disconnected from the reality confronting millions of Nigerians.

The former vice president made the reaction in a statement by his senior special assistant on public communication, Phrank Shaibu, explaining that leadership can't be sustained by defiance, but by measurable actions, compassion and responsibility in the face of a national crisis.

Atiku, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, April 29, explained that, though the decision of President Tinubu to seek re-election is his constitutional right and no one can deny him that choice. However, he added that it has become clearer that the Tinubu administration had failed in its responsibility of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

The statement reads in part:

“It is not political opponents who will judge this administration—it is the blood of innocent Nigerians being shed daily across our land. That blood cries out louder than any declaration of political resolve.”

Source: Legit.ng