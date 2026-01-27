Breaking: Presidency Reacts as Tinubu Stumbles in Turkey, Posts New Video
- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stumbled and fell briefly during his ongoing state visit to Turkey, sparking mixed reactions on social media
- Senior aide Dada Olusegun downplayed concerns, confirming that presidential activities will continue as planned following the incident
- Tinubu's trip is aimed at enhancing economic and diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Turkey
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Ankara, Turkey - Dada Olusegun, senior special adviser on social media to President Bola Tinubu, has played down concerns over his principal’s brief slip while boarding in Turkey on Tuesday, January 27.
Legit.ng had reported how President Tinubu missed his step briefly and fell in Ankara, Turkey.
As reported by Vanguard, the Nigerian leader was walking alongside his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Erdogan, when the incident happened.
Per Daily Trust, Tinubu had earlier inspected a parade as part of the reception accorded to him.
The awkward moment involving the 73-year-old Nigerian leader sparked widespread reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter).
Presidency responds to Tinubu's fall
Reacting on Tuesday afternoon, January 27, Tinubu’s aide Olusegun posted on his verified X account:
“Mr President missed his step very briefly and has continued his Bilateral meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. A live press conference is happening immediately after the bilateral.”
Olusegun shared a video of Presidents Tinubu and Erdogan posing for photos, along with a picture of their meeting, which also included Nigerian officials Nuhu Ribadu and Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.
Aide downplays Tinubu’s Turkey slip
The aide’s statement comes as the video gained traction on social media platforms.
President Tinubu, on Monday, January 26, arrived in Turkey on a state visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Nigeria and the Erdogan-led nation.
Tinubu’s trip to the transcontinental country located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia is part of a state visit focused on deepening bilateral relations between both countries.
The president touched down at the Ankara Esenboğa Airport on Monday night, January 26, where he was received by a Turkish government delegation led by the minister of national education, Yusuf Tekin.
Legit.ng reports that it is not the first time that President Tinubu has fallen at public events.
On June 12, 2024, Tinubu lost his footing and fell while trying to board a motorcade to inspect the colourfully decked Guard of Honour at that year's Democracy Day parade at Eagle Square in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.
At the time, Olusegun also downplayed Tinubu’s slip.
Coup plot against Tinubu
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) had finally confirmed a coup plot to overthrow President Tinubu.
In a statement, Samaila Uba, director of defence information, said investigations conducted in line with established military procedures found some personnel involved in a coup plot.
