The Northern Nigeria Youth Leaders Forum has announced that it raised N200 million to purchase the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination form for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the 2027 general election.

The announcement was made on Monday during a high-level youth leadership and stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja.

The forum formally endorsed Tinubu for a second term, citing the need for policy continuity, consolidation of reforms, and long-term national development.

The cheque for N200 million was presented to the Director-General of the Tinubu Support Groups, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai.

According to a communiqué signed by the forum’s National Leader, Murtala Gamji, and Director of Operations, Agbana John, the forum committed to peaceful, issue-based youth mobilisation across Northern Nigeria, focusing on democratic participation, national unity, and civic engagement.

Launch of Renewed Hope Ambassadors

As reported by PUNCH, the forum also announced the launch of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors initiative, aimed at structured youth inclusion in governance, advocacy, leadership development, and community engagement.

“With the support of our boards of trustees and our grand patrons, many of whom are present here, and with the support of the Director-General of the Tinubu Support Group, who is also from the North, we have decided to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with N200m,” Gamji said.

“When the time comes for the sale of nomination forms, we will purchase it for Mr President for his second term because we believe in the unity of Nigeria.

Gamji added that northern youths across religious and ethnic divides were united in their support for Tinubu, citing the presence of leaders from all 19 northern states and endorsements from figures such as Nuhu Ribadu.

“We also believe in the agreement between the late President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that Southern Nigeria should complete its eight years before power returns to the North.”

It also resolved to institutionalise the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Platform as a strategic network for policy advocacy, grassroots enlightenment, leadership development, and community engagement.

It pledged to strengthen partnerships with government institutions, development partners, traditional and community leaders, and the private sector to promote youth-focused initiatives in leadership, entrepreneurship, civic education, and social stability.

Call to Nigerian youths to support Tinubu

The communiqué further pledged to promote peace and responsible political conduct, while rejecting all forms of violence, misinformation, and divisive narratives.

The forum urged Nigerian youths to actively engage in nation-building and community leadership, called on public institutions to strengthen youth-inclusive governance, and encouraged development partners to collaborate with credible youth-led platforms to expand impactful programmes across Northern Nigeria.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Gamji said President Tinubu had performed well and deserved a second term.

Gamji added that northern youths across religious and ethnic divides were united in their support for the President.

