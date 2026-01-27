Africa Digital Media Awards

2027 Elections: Northern Youths Raise N200m to Purchase Tinubu’s Presidential Form
Politics

2027 Elections: Northern Youths Raise N200m to Purchase Tinubu's Presidential Form

by  Muslim Muhammad Yusuf
4 min read
  • The Northern Nigeria Youth Leaders Forum announced it raised N200 million to purchase the APC 2027 presidential nomination form for President Bola Tinubu
  • The forum officially endorsed Tinubu for a second term and launched the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Platform to promote re-election bid
  • The cheque for N200 million was presented to the Director-General of the Tinubu Support Groups, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai

Legit.ng's Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award-winning journalist with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance and accountability in Nigeria.

The Northern Nigeria Youth Leaders Forum has announced that it raised N200 million to purchase the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination form for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, ahead of the 2027 general election.

The announcement was made on Monday during a high-level youth leadership and stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja.

Bola Tinub, 2027, Second term, presidential election
Northern youths announced it raised N200 million to purchase the APC presidential nomination form for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid. Photo credit: @officialABAT
The forum formally endorsed Tinubu for a second term, citing the need for policy continuity, consolidation of reforms, and long-term national development.

The cheque for N200 million was presented to the Director-General of the Tinubu Support Groups, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai.

According to a communiqué signed by the forum’s National Leader, Murtala Gamji, and Director of Operations, Agbana John, the forum committed to peaceful, issue-based youth mobilisation across Northern Nigeria, focusing on democratic participation, national unity, and civic engagement.

Launch of Renewed Hope Ambassadors

As reported by PUNCH, the forum also announced the launch of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors initiative, aimed at structured youth inclusion in governance, advocacy, leadership development, and community engagement.

“With the support of our boards of trustees and our grand patrons, many of whom are present here, and with the support of the Director-General of the Tinubu Support Group, who is also from the North, we have decided to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with N200m,” Gamji said.
“When the time comes for the sale of nomination forms, we will purchase it for Mr President for his second term because we believe in the unity of Nigeria.

Gamji added that northern youths across religious and ethnic divides were united in their support for Tinubu, citing the presence of leaders from all 19 northern states and endorsements from figures such as Nuhu Ribadu.

“We also believe in the agreement between the late President Muhammadu Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu that Southern Nigeria should complete its eight years before power returns to the North.”
It also resolved to institutionalise the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Platform as a strategic network for policy advocacy, grassroots enlightenment, leadership development, and community engagement.

It pledged to strengthen partnerships with government institutions, development partners, traditional and community leaders, and the private sector to promote youth-focused initiatives in leadership, entrepreneurship, civic education, and social stability.

Call to Nigerian youths to support Tinubu

The communiqué further pledged to promote peace and responsible political conduct, while rejecting all forms of violence, misinformation, and divisive narratives.

The forum urged Nigerian youths to actively engage in nation-building and community leadership, called on public institutions to strengthen youth-inclusive governance, and encouraged development partners to collaborate with credible youth-led platforms to expand impactful programmes across Northern Nigeria.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Gamji said President Tinubu had performed well and deserved a second term.

Gamji added that northern youths across religious and ethnic divides were united in their support for the President.

Tinubu’s minister warns APC against dropping Shettima

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Minister of Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, has warned that dropping a Northern Muslim as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s running mate could hurt the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Musawa said removed vice President Kashim Shettima or replacing him with a non-Northern Muslim running mate could undermine Tinubu’s chances in the 2027 general election.

Thank God I'm not Tinubu's running mate - Dogara

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yakubu Dogara declared that he was grateful he was not Tinubu's running mate in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives said a same faith ticket was dangerous and could lead to a crisis in Nigeria.

Dogara also dismissed suggestions that he was against the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket because he was not chosen as the party's vice presidential candidate.

Dogara finally speaks on rumoured VP ambition

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has reacted to speculations linking him to a possible vice-presidential slot alongside President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general election.

Dogara spoke against the backdrop of growing debates within the All Progressives Congress, APC, over whether the party may again present a Muslim–Muslim ticket in the next presidential contest.

