President Bola Tinubu missed his steps while trying to climb the parade vehicle at the Eagles Square in Abuja on Wednesday, June 12

Tinubu fell inside the parade vehicle on the celebration ground for the 25th Democracy Day of Nigeria

The presidency, in its reaction, said there was no cause for alarm as the president stood up and continued with the programme

Eagles Square, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu slipped while climbing the parade vehicle at the Abuja venue for the 25th democracy day celebration on Wednesday, June 12.

In a viral video, Tinubu had approached the vehicle shortly after his arrival at the Eagles Square in Abuja, where the celebration was taking place.

Why did Tinubu fall inside parade vehicle?

It was discovered that President Tinubu lost his foot momentarily when he was about to step into the vehicle.

Despite the incident, Tinubu immediately regained his feet and continued with the event on Wednesday.

The event at the Eagles Square was one of the series of programmes sidelined to celebrate the country's democracy day anniversary.

Presidency reacts as Tinubu falls

Reacting to the development, the presidency said what happened was a misstep, adding that there was no issue as Tinubu went on with the programme immediately.

The clarification was made in a tweet by Dada Olusegun, the special adviser to the president on social media.

The statement reads:

"Mr President missed his step while climbing into the truck at the June 12 Democracy Day celebration and tripped. It was a mild misstep. He immediately went on with the ceremonial rounds. No issues."

Joe Biden vs Tinubu's falling

This is similar to a moment when United States President Joe Biden slipped while climbing the steps of his private jet in 2021.

The incident happened when the US was just in his first year in office as the leader of the American country.

Tinubu speaks on new minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu spoke on the the conclusion of negotiations on the new minimum wage with organised labour and the private sector.

In his address on Democracy Day, the president said an executive bill to enshrine the new minimum wage in Nigerian law would soon be sent to the National Assembly.

Tinubu, however, did not mention what was agreed upon as the new minimum wage. The federal government earlier recommended N62,000 as the new minimum wage but the organised labour kicked against it.

